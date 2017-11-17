The big news: Several Opposition parties want ballot paper for future polls, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: The India Meteorological Department said Cyclone Ockhi will intensify, and Manmohan Singh criticised the government over demonetisation.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Opposition parties demand ballot papers instead of EVMs for polls: The Congress, BSP and Samajwadi Party alleged that the BJP performed better where polls were held through EVMs.
- At least 531 stranded fishermen rescued after Cyclone Ockhi hit India, says Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan: Over the next 48 hours, the storm is expected to move from Lakshadweep towards Gujarat and North Maharashtra.
- Manmohan Singh refuses to ‘compete with PM’ on the basis of their humble background: The former prime minister criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government’s demonetisation decision.
- Infosys appoints Capgemini executive Salil S Parekh as next CEO, managing director: Parekh will take charge from January 2.
- After hospital incorrectly declares baby dead, Indian Medical Association issues advisory: The Delhi Police on Friday registered a case of attempt to commit culpable homicide against a private hospital that declared a newborn dead.
- Avoid using Russian anti-virus software, British cyber security agency tells government departments: Russia may want to ‘target UK central government and the UK’s critical national infrastructure’, the agency’s director said.
- US Senate passes Republicans’ tax cuts bill, President Trump vows to enact it by Christmas: The bill was passed 52-48 after last-minute changes by the Republicans to woo its own opposing Senators.
- Bengaluru is mulling over implementing ‘less traffic day’ to reduce air pollution, says report: The campaign may come into action from February.
- Google refuses to share documents on wages in gender discrimination lawsuit: The technology company said that the case was just an open-ended probe into the duties of every employee in the entire company.
- India has started a project to build six nuclear-powered submarines, says Navy Chief Sunil Lanba: He also said that Chinese presence near Pakistan’s Gwadar port was a security challenge.