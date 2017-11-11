Assembly elections

Gujarat election: Congress opposes BJP ‘just for the sake of opposition’, Modi says in Bharuch

The prime minister claimed that the BJP government in the state had done its best to give land rights to adivasis.

by 
IANS

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that the Congress opposed the Bharatiya Janata Party’s policies “just for the sake of opposing us”, ANI reported. The prime minister said at a rally in poll-bound Gujarat’s Bharuch city that the Congress had opposed the Ahmedabad-Mumbai bullet train project because the party could not take the initiative forward and was envious of the Bharatiya Janata Party for doing so.

“Seventy years have passed in dynasty politics,” said Modi, according to the Hindustan Times. “Now the country is moving forward and the Congress cannot stop it.”

The prime minister also claimed that the law and order situation in Bharuch was poor when Congress was in power in Gujarat. “Curfews and violence were common here. BJP changed this, not only in Bharuch but all over Gujarat.”

Modi said that the Sardar Vallabbhai Patel statue would be the tallest in the world. “Just as the world goes to see the Statue of Liberty [in the United States], people will flock to see the Statue of Unity in two years and Bharuch’s tourism will grow.”

The prime minister also claimed that the BJP government in Gujarat had done its best to give land rights to adivasis. “Due to the BJP government’s work, the state’s milk production increased three-fold. Gujarat is also number one in the fishing industry today,” he added.

Modi will speak in Surendranagar district next. The Gujarat Assembly elections will be held on December 9 and 14, and the results announced on December 18.

