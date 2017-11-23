Delhi’s Max Hospital terminates services of two doctors who incorrectly declared newborn dead

New Delhi’s Max Hospital on Sunday terminated the services of two doctors who were involved in erroneously declaring a newborn dead last week. The inquiry panel set up by the hospital to look into the matter is expected to conclude its investigation on Monday, IANS reported.
The facility in Shalimar Bagh said it took “strict action” against Dr AP Mehta and Dr Vishal Gupta “on the basis of our initial discussions with the expert group and as a reflection of our commitment to higher standards of care”. It also asserted that the move did not imply that that the expert panel investigating the alleged case of medical negligence had found any lapse.
The baby and his twin were born premature on Thursday morning, and the hospital had declared them stillborn. The family alleged that the hospital had handed the babies to them in a plastic bag. When the parents were on their way to a crematorium to perform their last rites, they found that the boy was still alive. His sibling did not survive, and the surviving baby also died after he was taken to a smaller hospital for treatment.
On Sunday, the Delhi Police sent a notice to Max Hospital, asking its authorities to send details of the incident and be available for questioning.
Advice from an ex-robber on how to keep your home safe
Tips on a more hands-on approach of keeping your house secure.
Home, a space that is entirely ours, holds together our entire world. Where our children grow-up, parents grow old and we collect a lifetime of memories, home is a feeling as much as it’s a place. So, what do you do when your home is eyed by miscreants who prowl the neighbourhood night and day, plotting to break in? Here are a few pre-emptive measures you can take to make your home safe from burglars:
1. Get inside the mind of a burglar
Before I break the lock of a home, first I bolt the doors of the neighbouring homes. So that, even if someone hears some noise, they can’t come to help.
— Som Pashar, committed nearly 100 robberies.
Burglars study the neighbourhood to keep a check on the ins and outs of residents and target homes that can be easily accessed. Understanding how the mind of a burglar works might give insights that can be used to ward off such danger. For instance, burglars judge a house by its front doors. A house with a sturdy door, secured by an alarm system or an intimidating lock, doesn’t end up on the burglar’s target list. Upgrade the locks on your doors to the latest technology to leave a strong impression.
Here are the videos of 3 reformed robbers talking about their modus operandi and what discouraged them from robbing a house, to give you some ideas on reinforcing your home.
2. Survey your house from inside out to scout out weaknesses
Whether it’s a dodgy back door, a misaligned window in your parent’s room or the easily accessible balcony of your kid’s room, identify signs of weakness in your home and fix them. Any sign of neglect can give burglars the idea that the house can be easily robbed because of lax internal security.
You don’t need to plant intricate booby traps like the ones in the Home Alone movies, but try to stay one step ahead of thieves. Keep your car keys on your bed-stand in the night so that you can activate the car alarm in case of unwanted visitors. When out on a vacation, convince the burglars that the house is not empty by using smart light bulbs that can be remotely controlled and switched on at night. Make sure that your newspapers don’t pile up in front of the main-door (a clear indication that the house is empty).
4. Protect your home from the outside
Collaborate with your neighbours to increase the lighting around your house and on the street – a well-lit neighbourhood makes it difficult for burglars to get-away, deterring them from targeting the area. Make sure that the police verification of your hired help is done and that he/she is trustworthy.
While many of us take home security for granted, it’s important to be proactive to eliminate even the slight chance of a robbery. As the above videos show, robbers come up with ingenious ways to break in to homes. So, take their advice and invest in a good set of locks to protect your doors. Godrej Locks offer a range of innovative locks that are un-pickable and un-duplicable. To secure your house, see here.
