Delhi pollution: Mamata Banerjee says she is ‘ashamed’ to see Sri Lankan cricketers wearing masks
The West Bengal chief minister said the issue was not political but ‘genuine’.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Monday that she was “ashamed” to see Sri Lankan cricketers wearing pollution masks while playing in New Delhi during the second Test match, PTI reported. Banerjee said it was “high time” the Delhi government took steps to reduce pollution in the Capital.
“It’s not a good scene that the a visiting team is playing an international game wearing masks,” Banerjee told reporters at the West Bengal Secretariat in Kolkata. “This does not earn a good name for the country. Pollution is worsening every day. Delhi must control pollution. Delhi [government] must sit together and decide on it.” Banerjee said the issue was not political but “genuine”.
Hazardous smog caused multiple interruptions during the third Test between India and Sri Lanka on Sunday. Sri Lankan players wore masks as the air quality dipped. The captain Dinesh Chandimal was involved in multiple discussions with his support staff and the umpires, with two of his fast bowlers holding their chest and gasping. They eventually walked off from the field of play, unable to continue.
On Monday, the National Green Tribunal asked authorities why the match was being held at the Feroz Shah Kotla despite the bad air quality. The tribunal also censured the Delhi government for not filing an action plan on steps taken to curb air pollution in the city, and gave it 48 hours to do so.