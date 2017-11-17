Delhi: Jamia Millia university student found dead in car with gunshot wound to the temple
The police suspect that Rizwan Khan, a 20-year-old national-level hockey player, committed suicide, but his family is not convinced.
A 20-year-old student of Jamia Millia Islamia university was found dead in his car in New Delhi’s Sarojini Nagar neighbourhood on Tuesday, The Indian Express reported.
Rizwan Khan, who is a national-level hockey player, had a gunshot wound on his right temple, the police said.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Romil Baaniya was quoted as saying by the Hindustan Times that though no suicide note was found, prima facie it appeared that Khan had killed himself. His family, however, refuted that and said they suspected foul play as the body was found near his friend’s house. The woman, who is also a hockey player, is currently in Bhopal, the police said.
The Jamia student is believed to have visited the friend’s house on Monday. The police said he left a bag with Rs 2 lakh cash, meant for his brother, and a cellphone at the house. Officers are unsure why he left the bag there.
Riyazuddin Khan, Khan’s brother, said the family tried to call him when he did not return till late evening. While one of his cellphones was switched off, one of the friend’s cousins answered the other. “The cousin said the bag and the phone were at their house, claiming first that they found it somewhere and then that Rizwan himself kept it there and left in a rush,” said Riyazuddin Khan.
The brother also said that the friend’s family did not disclose where they lived despite their fervent pleas. The woman’s family told the police that they did not share the address with Rizwan Khan’s family as they were not convinced that the caller was his relative.
The woman and her family called Khan’s family on Tuesday morning to let them know that they had the bag. Shareef Khan, Rizwan Khan’s father, and his brother Nawab Khan went to collect it. That is when they noticed that the 20-year-old’s car was parked nearby. Nawab Khan found the car unlocked and his nephew dead.
“We think he was killed and then the body was kept in the car afterwards as there were no bloodstains inside,” Shareef Khan said.