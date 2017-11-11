US House of Representatives votes against Democrat’s move to impeach President Donald Trump
The House questioned the timing of the motion and called it ‘premature’.
The United States House of Representatives voted on Wednesday to stop the efforts of a few Democrats to impeach President Donald Trump. They said the move was “premature”, The Guardian reported.
The lawmakers voted 364 to 58, rejecting Texas Democrat Al Green’s resolution to begin impeachment proceedings against Trump. Four Democrats voted “present”, which means neither for nor against the motion.
In his resolution, Green said Trump has “harmed the society of the United States, brought shame and dishonor to the office of the president” and sown “discord among the people” by associating with “causes rooted in white supremacy, bigotry, racism, anti-semitism, white nationalism, or neo-Nazism”.
“I have a low tolerance for bigotry,” Green said in an interview after the vote. “I don’t think that obstruction of justice is more important to this country than racism, xenophobia, the hatred and the ugly behavior that’s coming from the White House.”
Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi and Minority Whip Steny H Hoyer issued a joint statement against Green’s push to impeach Trump. “Now is not the time to consider articles of impeachment,” they said, but reiterated that they were against many of Trump’s statements.
They added that right now, Congressional committees should be allowed to continue with their investigations into the president’s actions both before and after his inauguration.
Green had called for an impeachment motion in May, as well. In July, another Democrat, Brad Sherman had introduced the first formal article of impeachment against Trump. Sherman had alleged that the president had obstructed justice by firing former Federal Bureau of Investigation Director James Comey amid an inquiry into Russia’s alleged meddling in the US presidential election.