The big news: Pakistan asks India to keep it out of election debates, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Lawyer Rajeev Dhavan quit after a war of words with the CJI, and the Mumbai Police arrested a man for allegedly molesting actor Zaira Wasim.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Pakistan tells India to stop dragging Islamabad into its electoral debates: Meanwhile, the Ahmedabad Police denied permission to Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi for conducting roadshows as part of their election campaign.
- Lawyer Rajeev Dhavan calls its quits after ‘humiliating end’ to Centre-Delhi case: He had a heated exchange with Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra on the last day of the hearings.
- Mumbai Police arrest 39-year-old man on charges of harassing actor Zaira Wasim: Vikas Sachdeva was identified with the airline’s help and the description provided by the actor.
- Three suspected militants, one civilian killed in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Handwara town: Director General of Police SP Vaid said the militants were ‘apparently Pakistanis’.
- Eight arrested for allegedly assaulting French tourists, their Indian friends in Mirzapur: One of the tourists said they were attacked with sticks.
- Rajasthan Police charge Rajsamand murder accused with disrupting religious harmony, criminal conspiracy: Meanwhile, the dead labourer’s family wants the case to be heard in West Bengal, as they fear they will be harmed in Rajasthan.
- Supreme Court dismisses plea challenging bail granted to Pintos in Gurugram school murder case: The Class 2 student’s father had filed the petition, claiming that ‘the possibility of involvement of Pinto family’ could not be ruled out.
- Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar calls for nationwide ban on liquor: If Gujarat and Bihar could do it, why can’t it be implemented across the country, he asked.
- California wildfire moves towards coastal cities, forces fresh evacuations: Hot, dry winds and a rugged terrain have hampered firefighting efforts, officials said.
- We are one ‘impulsive tantrum’ away from destruction, says chief of anti-nuclear weapon group Ican: Beatrice Fihn, who received the Nobel Peace Prize on Sunday, urged India to choose sense over senselessness and sign the UN treaty to ban nuclear weapons.