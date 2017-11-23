The big news: Campaigning for final phase of Gujarat elections ends, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: US said India did not deserve special treatment at the WTO, and six people were sentenced to death for killing a Dalit man in Tamil Nadu.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Denied permission for roadshow, Modi travels in seaplane on last day of campaign for Gujarat elections: Rahul Gandhi, also campaigning in the state, questioned Modi’s silence on the 2016 attack on four Dalits in Una.
- US criticises exemptions for India, China at World Trade Organisation, Centre hits back: The US representative said there was ‘something wrong’ with five of the six ‘richest’ nations in the world claiming developing country status.
- Six people, including father-in-law, sentenced to death for killing Dalit man in Tamil Nadu’s Tirupur: The court acquitted his mother-in-law and two others for lack of evidence.
- Hotels, restaurants can sell bottled water above MRP, says Supreme Court: The court turned down the government’s argument that overcharging packed goods was a violation of the Legal Metrology Act.
- Donald Trump dismisses allegations of sexual misconduct as ‘fake news’: The US president claimed it was a political attack by the Democrats.
- National Conference will contest next Jammu and Kashmir Assembly polls alone, says Farooq Abdullah: He said he was confident that the NC would secure a massive mandate, and added that a people-friendly government was the answer to the state’s problems.
- BJP government orders investigation into kissing contest in Jharkhand, party leaders demand apology: The BJP also accused Christian legislators from the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha of destroying the Santhal culture.
- Indian economy poised to grow at a rate of over 7% in the next two years, says UN: Robust private consumption, public investment and structural reforms would fuel the growth, the organisation said.
- SC’s Constitution bench to examine if jallikattu is a cultural right: It will see if states can claim protection under Article 29 (1).
- One dead, at least 21 injured in explosion at major gas facility in Austria: The police said a technical fault had caused the blast, and an official investigation has begun.