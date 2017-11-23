The big news: Voting for second phase of Gujarat Assembly polls begins, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Ameerul Islam sentenced to death for the rape and murder of a Kerala student, and Modi inducted a Scorpene-class submarine into the Navy.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Voting for 93 constituencies in second phase of Gujarat elections begins: A total of 851 candidates are in the fray.
- Court sentences convict Ameerul Islam to death in Kerala law student’s rape and murder case: The 29-year-old student was found raped and murdered in her home in Ernakulam on April 28, 2016.
- PM Modi commissions INS Kalvari submarine into the Indian Navy, dedicates it to the nation: It is the first of six Scorpene-class submarines that will be inducted into the Navy.
- Police freeze bank account created to fund man who killed, burned Muslim migrant in Rajasthan: Section 144 was imposed in Udaipur after Facebook posts supporting the murder accused cropped up.
- US Federal Reserve raises interest rates by 0.25%, predicts growth in economic activity: The central bank said the economy would improve in 2018 due to US President Donald Trump’s new tax plan.
- Juvenile Justice Board allows CBI to take accused’s fingerprints in Gurugram murder case: The board will decide whether to treat the teen as an adult on Friday.
- Max Hospital appeals against licence cancellation, probe indicts Fortis in Gurugram for negligence: The Max facility in Shalimar Bagh said the decision had caused ‘significant inconvenience to thousands of patients and local residents’.
- Theresa May government loses key vote on Brexit Bill after MPs cross-vote: The rebel legislators backed an amendment that would require Parliament to approve any Brexit deal made between UK and the European Union.
- Karnataka government to hand over BJP activist’s alleged murder case to CBI: Paresh Kamalakar Mesta was found dead in a lake in Honnavur town on December 8, days after he went missing following communal clashes.
- Feminism is American dictionary Merriam-Webster’s Word of the Year: It said searches for the word rose 70% in 2017, especially after multiple reports on sexual harassment, the Women’s March in DC and the release of Wonder Woman.