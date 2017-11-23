Deadline to link Aadhaar with services can be pushed to March 31, Centre tells interim SC bench
A Constitution bench has been hearing petitions seeking a stay on the Centre’s direction to link government services with the UIDAI system.
The Centre on Thursday told the five-judge interim Constitution bench of the Supreme Court that it is willing to extend the deadline to link all services with Aadhaar to March 31. The bench, led by Chief Justice Dipak Misra, is scheduled to deliver its order on pleas seeking interim relief on Friday.
The Supreme Court will hear the plea challenging the legality of the government’s unique identification number programme from January 17.
The Constitution bench has been hearing several petitions seeking a stay on the Centre’s direction to link government services with the Aadhaar system. Besides Misra, the bench includes justices AK Sikri, AM Khanwilkar, DY Chandrachud and Ashok Bhushan.
The Bharatiya Janata Party-led government also requested the bench to extend the deadline to link cellphone numbers with Aadhaar to March 31.
On Tuesday, the government withdrew the deadline to link bank accounts with Aadhaar. This came days after it had told the court that it was willing to extend the deadline to compulsorily link Aadhaar to various services to March 31.
The clutch of petitions challenging the validity of Aadhaar based on privacy concerns has come back on the Supreme Court’s agenda after its right to privacy judgement in August. Some petitioners had claimed that making the Aadhaar mandatory for services was illegal.
In a landmark ruling four months ago, the Supreme Court had declared privacy a fundamental right protected under Article 21 of the Constitution. This was seen as a major blow to the Centre’s push for Aadhaar. With the privacy question out of the way, the court resumed hearing the petitions regarding Aadhaar in the last week of November.