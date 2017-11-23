Website receives 1,000 complaints about Aadhaar linking within three hours of going live: Report
At least 780 of the messages were sent to MPs, the activists who created the website said.
A website built to help citizens air their grievances about repeated messages and calls asking them to link their Aadhaar numbers with various services received about 1,000 messages in a little over three hours after going live on Wednesday, The Times of India reported.
People can complain to their MPs, banks, telecom operators and other service providers on the website www.speakforme.in. At least 780 of the messages were sent to MPs, the activists who set up the website said. The website is run by about 90 volunteers.
Bengaluru-based Information Technology professional Kiran Jonnalagadda, who was one of the people involved in setting up the website, said that they want the Parliament to discuss this. “Everyone has been receiving harassing SMSes and calls to link their Aadhaar to mobile phones and bank accounts,” he said. “This is coercion.”
The technology behind Aadhaar is broken, Jonnalagadda added, and pointed out that coercion would make it worse. “It has to be fixed before it is forced on people.”
Aadhaar can be used as a kill switch if everyone connects it to services, founder of digital news website MediaNama, Nikhil Pahwa, told The Times of India. Pahwa was also among those who set up Speak For Me. “You can be disconnected by the government for no reason,” Pahwa said. “There is also the issue of mass surveillance, when Aadhaar is used along with NATGRID, which is a surveillance system the government is setting up.”
By 2 pm, there were nearly 4,000 complaints, Pahwa said on Twitter.