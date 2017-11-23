The big news: Hemraj’s wife challenges Talwars’ acquittal in Supreme Court, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: The Cabinet cleared a bill to criminalise triple talaq, and the SC agreed to extend all Aadhaar-linking deadlines to March 31.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Hemraj’s wife moves Supreme Court against the acquittal of Rajesh and Nupur Talwar: The Allahabad High Court in October had let go the dentist couple citing loopholes in the CBI’s inquiry.
- Cabinet clears bill to criminalise triple talaq practice: All India Muslim Women Personal Law Board member Shaista Ambar urged all political parties to parties to ensure that the bill is passed by Parliament.
- Supreme Court agrees to extend all Aadhaar deadlines, including for mobile numbers, to March 31: The five-judge Constitution bench issued the interim order, agreeing to the Centre’s submissions.
- SC dismisses Congress’ plea to verify VVPAT with electronic voting machine votes for Gujarat elections: The court said that it cannot interfere in the electoral process only to allay the apprehensions of one party.
- Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to marry on May 19, 2018: Kensington Palace announced the date on Friday, and said the couple will spend Christmas with the Queen.
- Reliance Group files Rs 5,000-crore defamation suit against Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi: The Congress leader had accused Finance Minister Arun Jaitley of waiving money owned by the Anil Ambani-led company.
- Court rejects bail application of juvenile accused in Gurugram school murder: On September 8, a Class 2 student was found with his throat slit inside a washroom of the Ryan International School.
- NGT rejects Delhi government’s plea to exempt two-wheelers from odd-even scheme: Meanwhile, the Air Quality Index in many Delhi neighbourhoods recorded ‘very unhealthy’ to ‘hazardous’ levels on Friday as a cold wave hit North India.
- Pakistan’s Supreme Court dismisses plea to bar Imran Khan from politics: The court was hearing a petition to disqualify the cricketer-turned-politician from Parliament for not declaring his assets.
- Merchants will not have to bear cost of digital payments up to Rs 2,000, says government: The Centre said it will pay the Merchant Discount Rate that banks charge for debit card, BHIM and UPI transactions for two years.