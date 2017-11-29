Today’s Google Doodle ushers in global December festivities with penguins, parrots
The three-slide Doodle indicates that we will see more of the birds in the next couple of weeks.
Google on Monday rang in Day 1 of the December festivities with a doodle featuring penguins and parrots. Mondays marks the first day of the holiday season, and the Google Doodle shows the birds getting ready for just that.
The first of the three-slide Doodle (pictured above) shows the penguins and a parrot on a call, seemingly planning the holidays. The second (below) shows the penguins packing to visit their tropical friends. The third shows a photograph of the birds in the frame along with gift boxes with the dates 18 (Monday), 25 (Christmas Day) and 31 (New Year’s Eve) and 1 (New Year’s Day).
“The festive season is here, and this pair of slippery-footed siblings are excited to spend time with their warm-weather relatives!” Google said about Monday’s Doodle. “Stay tuned over the next couple of weeks to see what kind of fun this feathery family has in store.”