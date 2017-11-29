The big news: BJP cruises towards victories in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: At least 12 people died in a fire in Mumbai, and Vladimir Putin thanked the United States for its help in foiling a terror attack.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Counting continues in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh elections: The BJP looked set to retain Gujarat and win back Himachal Pradesh.
- 12 workers dead after fire breaks out in Mumbai shop: The workers were sleeping on a loft inside the shop and got trapped when the fire broke out.
- Vladimir Putin says CIA helped thwart terrorist attack in St Petersburg, calls Trump to thank him: The Kremlin and the White House did not disclose details about the plot but said that the attack ‘could have killed large numbers of people’.
- Both houses of Parliament adjourned as Opposition demands apology from PM Modi: The Opposition demanded that PM Modi apologise for alleging that his predecessor Manmohan Singh spoke to Pakistani officials about the Gujarat polls.
- Chief election commissioner says no electronic voting machines were tampered with: Achal Kumar Joti said that the Voter Verified Paper Audit Trails had enabled people in Gujarat to see who they voted for.
- Adani drops contractor on controversial Australian coal mine project: The company announced its decision after the Queensland government refused to provide it with a tax payer-funded loan.
- Conservative billionaire Sebastian Piñera wins Chilean presidential election: In a speech, Pinera said he would be ‘president of all Chileans’.
- Anybody living in India is a Hindu, says RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat: ‘Tortured’ Hindus from across the globe seek refuge in India, he said.
- Three men allegedly rape minor girl, assault her friend in park: The girl reported the incident the same day and filed a complaint, but the police are yet to identify her three attackers.
- Myanmar President instructs government to proceed with its case against two Reuters journalists: The reporters – Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo – were arrested on December 12 under the Official Secrets Act of 1923 and are facing a maximum 14 years in prison.