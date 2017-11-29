quick reads

The big news: BJP cruises towards victories in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh, and 9 other top stories

Other headlines: At least 12 people died in a fire in Mumbai, and Vladimir Putin thanked the United States for its help in foiling a terror attack.

by 

A look at the headlines right now:

  1. Counting continues in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh elections: The BJP looked set to retain Gujarat and win back Himachal Pradesh.
  2. 12 workers dead after fire breaks out in Mumbai shop: The workers were sleeping on a loft inside the shop and got trapped when the fire broke out.
  3. Vladimir Putin says CIA helped thwart terrorist attack in St Petersburg, calls Trump to thank him: The Kremlin and the White House did not disclose details about the plot but said that the attack ‘could have killed large numbers of people’.
  4. Both houses of Parliament adjourned as Opposition demands apology from PM Modi: The Opposition demanded that PM Modi apologise for alleging that his predecessor Manmohan Singh spoke to Pakistani officials about the Gujarat polls.
  5. Chief election commissioner says no electronic voting machines were tampered with: Achal Kumar Joti said that the Voter Verified Paper Audit Trails had enabled people in Gujarat to see who they voted for.
  6. Adani drops contractor on controversial Australian coal mine project: The company announced its decision after the Queensland government refused to provide it with a tax payer-funded loan.
  7. Conservative billionaire Sebastian Piñera wins Chilean presidential election: In a speech, Pinera said he would be ‘president of all Chileans’.  
  8. Anybody living in India is a Hindu, says RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat: ‘Tortured’ Hindus from across the globe seek refuge in India, he said.
  9. Three men allegedly rape minor girl, assault her friend in park: The girl reported the incident the same day and filed a complaint, but the police are yet to identify her three attackers.
  10. Myanmar President instructs government to proceed with its case against two Reuters journalists: The reporters – Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo – were arrested on December 12 under the Official Secrets Act of 1923 and are facing a maximum 14 years in prison.  
We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

A phone so stunning that it deserves its own photoshoot

Presenting the Moto X4, crafted to perfection.

Gaurav Sawn Photography

Precision-crafted glass and metal design, an anodised aluminium frame, easy to hold and featuring beautiful contours, the Moto X4 is crafted to perfection indeed.

With the distinctive placement of the rear cameras, this phone makes a great subject for a photographic series.

Gaurav Sawn Photography
Gaurav Sawn Photography

The light reveals the fluidity of its body; curves that fit perfectly in the contours of a palm.

Gaurav Sawn Photography
Gaurav Sawn Photography

Reclining on a bed of satin, the glass-encased phone blends into the folds of the luxurious fabric.

The slimness, seamlessness and solidity of the phone make for a great profile shot.

A stunning design which is IP68 rated water-resistant too, it is as beautiful as it is strong.

We partnered with photographer Gaurav Sawn to create this series. Says Gaurav, “The glass sandwich design looks extremely good and the reflections on the back panel make the phone stand out. This is a phone that is best used without a case. The curved corners were also very comfortable to hold. All in all, really enjoyed shooting this phone!”

While this phone is elegant and crafted to perfection, it is also extremely tough, being protected from scratches with Corning® Gorilla® Glass that stretches all the way around.

You don’t need to sacrifice of performance either. It’s packed with a 2.2 GHz octa-core Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 630 processor and comes with a TurboPower™ Charger which means hours of power in minutes!

For the music lover, this phone is a boon. With simultaneous connectivity of up to four Bluetooth® audio devices at the same time, you can build your own stereo system without worrying about cables.

The dual rear cameras – a 12MP that lets you focus faster and get great results even on dark, cloudy days, and an 8 MP camera, with wide angle lens makes your most ambitious photos look all the more impressive.

To get your hands on the Moto X4, and experience perfection, click here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Motorola and not by the Scroll editorial team.