The big news: Double victory strengthens BJP’s hold over India, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Both Houses of Parliament were adjourned as Congress wanted an apology from PM Modi, and 12 workers died in a fire at a Mumbai shop.
- BJP retains Gujarat but with fewer seats, wins Himachal Pradesh comfortably: In Gujarat, the Congress won Narendra Modi’s home constituency, and in Himachal Pradesh, the BJP’s CM candidate lost.
- Both Houses of Parliament adjourned as Opposition demands apology from PM Modi: The Opposition demanded that PM Modi apologise for alleging that his predecessor Manmohan Singh spoke to Pakistani officials about the Gujarat polls.
- 12 workers dead after fire breaks out in Mumbai shop: The workers were sleeping on a loft inside the shop and got trapped when the fire broke out.
- Chief election commissioner says no electronic voting machines were tampered with: Achal Kumar Joti said that the Voter Verified Paper Audit Trails had enabled people in Gujarat to see who they voted for.
- Anybody living in India is a Hindu, says RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat: ‘Tortured’ Hindus from across the globe seek refuge in India, he said.
- Adani drops contractor on controversial Australian coal mine project: The company announced its decision after the Queensland government refused to provide it with a tax payer-funded loan.
- Ten killed in stampede at former Chittagong mayor’s post-funeral feast: At least 11 people were injured, of which four are in critical condition.
- Japan court rejects plea by Nagasaki residents who wanted official victim benefits for 1945 bombing: Nearly 6,300 people lived outside the officially-designated affected zone and are not eligible for full compensation.
- Three men allegedly rape minor girl, assault her friend in park: The girl reported the incident the same day and filed a complaint, but the police are yet to identify her three attackers.
- Myanmar President instructs government to proceed with its case against two Reuters journalists: The reporters – Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo – were arrested on December 12 under the Official Secrets Act of 1923 and are facing a maximum 14 years in prison.