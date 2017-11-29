cyber crime

North Korea was ‘directly responsible’ for WannaCry cyberattack, says US

‘We do not make this allegation lightly. It is based on evidence,’ Homeland Security Adviser Thomas P Bossert said.

by 

The United States on Monday acknowledged for the first time that North Korea had created the WannaCry ransomware that affected more than 2,30,000 computers in over 150 countries in May.

“The attack was widespread and cost billions, and North Korea is directly responsible,” United States President Donald Trump’s Homeland Security Adviser Thomas P Bossert wrote in an op-ed published in The Wall Street Journal on Monday. “We do not make this allegation lightly. It is based on evidence.”

Bossert said that the US government was not the only one to reach this conclusion. “The United Kingdom attributes the attack to North Korea, and Microsoft traced the attack to cyber affiliates of the North Korean government,” he wrote.

On May 15, days after the attack that crippled computer systems worldwide cybersecurity companies Symantec and Kaspersky Lab claimed that they had found evidence that proved that North Korean cybergang Lazarus Group was behind the cyberattack. A month later, the US National Security Agency said that its analysis of the tactics, techniques and targets suggested that the the Reconnaissance General Bureau, North Korea’s spy agency, was behind the attack.

Bossert called on governments and businesses to cooperate to mitigate cyber risk. “The US must lead this effort,” he said, “rallying allies and responsible tech companies throughout the free world to increase the security and resilience of the internet.”

The Trump administration would now ask “all responsible states” to counter North Korea’s ability to conduct cyberattacks and implement United Nations Security Council sanctions against the country, The Washington Post quoted unidentified US officials as saying.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

A phone so stunning that it deserves its own photoshoot

Presenting the Moto X4, crafted to perfection.

Gaurav Sawn Photography

Precision-crafted glass and metal design, an anodised aluminium frame, easy to hold and featuring beautiful contours, the Moto X4 is crafted to perfection indeed.

With the distinctive placement of the rear cameras, this phone makes a great subject for a photographic series.

Gaurav Sawn Photography
Gaurav Sawn Photography

The light reveals the fluidity of its body; curves that fit perfectly in the contours of a palm.

Gaurav Sawn Photography
Gaurav Sawn Photography

Reclining on a bed of satin, the glass-encased phone blends into the folds of the luxurious fabric.

The slimness, seamlessness and solidity of the phone make for a great profile shot.

A stunning design which is IP68 rated water-resistant too, it is as beautiful as it is strong.

We partnered with photographer Gaurav Sawn to create this series. Says Gaurav, “The glass sandwich design looks extremely good and the reflections on the back panel make the phone stand out. This is a phone that is best used without a case. The curved corners were also very comfortable to hold. All in all, really enjoyed shooting this phone!”

While this phone is elegant and crafted to perfection, it is also extremely tough, being protected from scratches with Corning® Gorilla® Glass that stretches all the way around.

You don’t need to sacrifice of performance either. It’s packed with a 2.2 GHz octa-core Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 630 processor and comes with a TurboPower™ Charger which means hours of power in minutes!

For the music lover, this phone is a boon. With simultaneous connectivity of up to four Bluetooth® audio devices at the same time, you can build your own stereo system without worrying about cables.

The dual rear cameras – a 12MP that lets you focus faster and get great results even on dark, cloudy days, and an 8 MP camera, with wide angle lens makes your most ambitious photos look all the more impressive.

To get your hands on the Moto X4, and experience perfection, click here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Motorola and not by the Scroll editorial team.