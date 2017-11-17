The big news: Voting for RK Nagar bye-poll begins amid tight security, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: A CBI court is likely to deliver its verdict in the 2G spectrum case, and Trump threatened to cut aid to UN countries over Jerusalem vote.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Voting for Chennai’s RK Nagar bye-election begins: Ousted AIADMK leader TTV Dinakaran, the ruling party’s Presidium Chairperson E Madhusudhanan and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam’s N Marudhu Ganesh are in the fray.
- Verdict in 2G spectrum case will create political tremors for DMK and Congress: It is expected on a day when bye-polls will be held to the seat that fell vacant after Jayalalithaa died last year. It is a must-win poll battle for the DMK.
- United States threatens to cut ‘billions of dollars’ of aid to UN countries over Jerusalem vote: Several diplomats, however, said these warnings would not change many votes in the General Assembly.
- Uttar Pradesh government sets up Cow Protection Committees to ensure gaushalas run efficiently: District magistrates will head these Gau Sanrakshan Samitis with top police officers as their deputies.
- Protestors go on a rampage at Banaras Hindu University after police arrest a student leader: The agitators burnt a school bus and damaged over 40 other vehicles.
- Group of alleged Vishwa Hindu Parishad members disrupts Christmas celebrations in Rajasthan town: Although the organisers said the men identified themselves as activists of the Hindu outfit, they called them ‘anti-social elements’ in their police complaint.
- Indian Science Congress likely to be postponed for first time in over 100 years, says report: Hyderabad’s Osmania University has reportedly expressed its inability to host the event from January 3 to 7 due to ‘disturbances on its campus’.
- Kulbhushan Jadhav’s mother and wife get visas to visit him in Islamabad: The Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi issued their visas on Wednesday for their December 25 trip.
- Accused boy in Gurugram murder case to be tried as an adult, says Juvenile Justice Board: The Class 11 student will be produced in court on Friday.
- ‘India’s Most Wanted’ show producer Suhaib Ilyasi gets life imprisonment for murdering wife: Anju Ilyasi was found dead with multiple stab wounds in her East Delhi home on January 11, 2000.