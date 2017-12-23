quick reads

The big news: Verdict in fodder scam case expected today, and nine other top stories

Other headlines: The UN placed new sanctions on North Korea, and India won the T20 series against Sri Lanka with Rohit Sharma’s 35-ball century.

Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad Yadav with his wife and former Bihar CM Rabri Devi during a rally at Gandhi Maidan in Patna. | PTI file photo

A look at the headlines right now:

  1. Verdict in Rs 1,000-crore fodder scam out today, Lalu Prasad Yadav says BJP wants him in jail: A special CBI court in Ranchi will announce the verdict in which the Rashtriya Janata Dal chief is one of the accused.
  2. New UN sanctions on North Korea includes a nearly 90% ban on refined products: The resolution also included the repatriation of North Koreans working abroad to earn revenue for Kim Jong-Un’s regime within 24 months.
  3. India thump Sri Lanka to clinch T20 series after Rohit Sharma’s 35-ball century: Rohit’s century was the joint-fastest in T20I history.
  4. One ex-CBI director says he does not understand 2G scam verdict, another claims he is ‘vindicated’: Former director AP Singh said that he thought the trial court’s attack was on the prosecution’s handling of the case, not the allegations in the matter.
  5. Vijay Rupani to continue as the Gujarat chief minister, Nitin Patel to stay on as deputy: An independent MLA said he would back BJP in Gujarat, bringing the party’s support to 100.   
  6. India could become a $7-trillion economy by 2030, says NITI Aayog member Bibek Debroy: At $2 trillion, India is currently the world’s seventh-largest economy, according to the World Economic Forum. 
  7. UIDAI allows Airtel to resume verifying subscribers using Aadhaar, but with riders: The authority had barred the telecom firm from using Aadhaar after allegations that it was using the details to open bank accounts without users’ consent.   
  8. BJP MP Shobha Karandlaje booked for fuelling rumours with ‘jihadi’ angle in Honnavar: The town in Uttara Kannada district has been on the boil since Hindu and Muslim groups clashed on December 6.   
  9. Rajinikanth will announce his ‘plan of action’ on entering politics next week, says close friend: The actor will meet his fans between December 26 and 31 to make the announcement, said his friend and politician Tamilaruvi Manian.
  10. Women account for less than one-third of internet users in India, says Unicef study: The study conducted by the United Nations Childrens Fund observed that many children in the country’s rural areas face restrictions because of the gender.
