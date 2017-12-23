The big news: Verdict in fodder scam case expected today, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: The UN placed new sanctions on North Korea, and India won the T20 series against Sri Lanka with Rohit Sharma’s 35-ball century.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Verdict in Rs 1,000-crore fodder scam out today, Lalu Prasad Yadav says BJP wants him in jail: A special CBI court in Ranchi will announce the verdict in which the Rashtriya Janata Dal chief is one of the accused.
- New UN sanctions on North Korea includes a nearly 90% ban on refined products: The resolution also included the repatriation of North Koreans working abroad to earn revenue for Kim Jong-Un’s regime within 24 months.
- India thump Sri Lanka to clinch T20 series after Rohit Sharma’s 35-ball century: Rohit’s century was the joint-fastest in T20I history.
- One ex-CBI director says he does not understand 2G scam verdict, another claims he is ‘vindicated’: Former director AP Singh said that he thought the trial court’s attack was on the prosecution’s handling of the case, not the allegations in the matter.
- Vijay Rupani to continue as the Gujarat chief minister, Nitin Patel to stay on as deputy: An independent MLA said he would back BJP in Gujarat, bringing the party’s support to 100.
- India could become a $7-trillion economy by 2030, says NITI Aayog member Bibek Debroy: At $2 trillion, India is currently the world’s seventh-largest economy, according to the World Economic Forum.
- UIDAI allows Airtel to resume verifying subscribers using Aadhaar, but with riders: The authority had barred the telecom firm from using Aadhaar after allegations that it was using the details to open bank accounts without users’ consent.
- BJP MP Shobha Karandlaje booked for fuelling rumours with ‘jihadi’ angle in Honnavar: The town in Uttara Kannada district has been on the boil since Hindu and Muslim groups clashed on December 6.
- Rajinikanth will announce his ‘plan of action’ on entering politics next week, says close friend: The actor will meet his fans between December 26 and 31 to make the announcement, said his friend and politician Tamilaruvi Manian.
- Women account for less than one-third of internet users in India, says Unicef study: The study conducted by the United Nations Childrens Fund observed that many children in the country’s rural areas face restrictions because of the gender.