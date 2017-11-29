quick reads

The big news: Dinakaran says he is ‘Amma’s true heir’ after RK Nagar win, and 9 other top stories

Other headlines: BJP said Jairam Thakur will be sworn in as Himachal Pradesh chief minister on December 27, and AIMPLB criticised Centre’s triple talaq bill.

by 
PTI

A look at the headlines right now:

  1. Ousted AIADMK leader TTV Dinakaran wins late CM Jayalalithaa’s RK Nagar seat: All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam’s candidate E Madhusudhanan came second with 48,306 votes. DMK candidate N Marudhu Ganesh forfeited his deposit.  
  2. BJP’s Jairam Thakur to be sworn in as Himachal Pradesh chief minister on December 27: The decision was made at a party meeting in Shimla on Sunday attended by the party’s central observers – Nirmala Sitharaman and Narendra Singh Tomar.  
  3. AIMPLB criticises Centre’s triple talaq bill, says stakeholders were not consulted: The board said the proposed bill intervenes with Article 25 of the Constitution.  
  4. Pakistan violates ceasefire along Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch, says Army: Pakistani troops targeted forward posts and villages in Poonch’s Shahpur sector.  
  5. ‘Put on a white apron and spend a day as government doctor’, AIIMS doctors tell Narendra Modi: The resident doctors urged the prime minister to instruct the Rajasthan government to stop atrocities against doctors in the state.  
  6. At least seven civilians killed in roadside bomb attack in Afghanistan’s Helmand province: Spokesperson of governor of Helmand said the civilians were travelling in a mini bus and were attacked by the “enemies of Afghanistan”.
  7. Muzaffarnagar court dismisses non-bailable warrants against BJP legislators in 2013 riots: Uttar Pradesh minister Suresh Rana, Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Sangeet Som and MP Bhartendu Singh are accused of inciting violence against Muslims.  
  8. Aung San Suu Kyi’s name may be dropped from children’s book after parents raise demand: The book, ‘Good Night Stories for Rebel Girls’, features stories about female role models such as Amelia Earhart, Marie Curie and Hillary Clinton.  
  9. World’s largest amphibious aircraft, China’s AG600, takes its first flight: The plane, codenamed Kunlong, can be used for firefighting and marine rescue duties.  
  10. Russian Opposition leader Alexey Navalny nominated for presidency to run against Vladimir Putin: The fierce critic of the current Russian president now needs to be officially registered as a candidate by the country’s election body.  
