Assembly elections

Gujarat elections: Rahul Gandhi has pulled Congress out from the ashes, says Shiv Sena

The BJP’s ally said the saffron party’s campaign against the Congress president was unsuccessful.

by 
IANS

The Shiv Sena on Sunday said that though Congress President Rahul Gandhi failed to take his party to victory in the Gujarat Assembly elections, he had ensured that the party emerged “victorious”, The Indian Express reported.

“Rahul Gandhi, who was taunted as ‘Pappu’, has shattered the notion that victory only means power, and that power can be bought,” Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said in an editorial for the party’s mouthpiece Saamana. He added that the Gujarat election was a contest between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi.

Raut said that though the BJP campaign had entirely focused on Gandhi, the Congress president “gave a befitting reply” to those who dreamed of a “Congress-mukt Bharat”. The Shiv Sena leader said Gandhi had pulled Congress out from the ashes.

“Until now, Gandhi has been unsuccessful,” Raut said. “A machinery [the BJP] was working overtime to taunt him. However, Gujarat has broken his series of unsuccessful ventures. He campaigned well, gave patient speeches, endured criticism and defamation and has emerged a strong leader.”

Raut claimed that the BJP winning less than 100 seats in Gujarat showed that Gandhi posed a challenge to Modi for the 2019 general elections. The Shiv Sena leader said he was not a Congress supporter. “But if a strong opposition was ready to stand behind Rahul Gandhi, we welcome it,” he added.

Congress welcomes Shiv Sena’s stand

The Maharashtra Congress welcomed the Shiv Sena’s change of stance on Rahul Gandhi. “It is clear that people, parties and the Opposition in the country have realised the kind of leadership that Rahul Gandhi is providing,” Congress Spokesperson Sanjay Sawant said.

“As against the divisive politics practised by the BJP and Modi, the Congress and its president Rahul Gandhi believed in inclusive politics and taking each and every citizen of this country along. While Gandhi believed in positive leadership, Modi was spreading negativity,” he added.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

A phone so stunning that it deserves its own photoshoot

Presenting the Moto X4, crafted to perfection.

Gaurav Sawn Photography

Precision-crafted glass and metal design, an anodised aluminium frame, easy to hold and featuring beautiful contours, the Moto X4 is crafted to perfection indeed.

With the distinctive placement of the rear cameras, this phone makes a great subject for a photographic series.

Gaurav Sawn Photography
Gaurav Sawn Photography

The light reveals the fluidity of its body; curves that fit perfectly in the contours of a palm.

Gaurav Sawn Photography
Gaurav Sawn Photography

Reclining on a bed of satin, the glass-encased phone blends into the folds of the luxurious fabric.

The slimness, seamlessness and solidity of the phone make for a great profile shot.

A stunning design which is IP68 rated water-resistant too, it is as beautiful as it is strong.

We partnered with photographer Gaurav Sawn to create this series. Says Gaurav, “The glass sandwich design looks extremely good and the reflections on the back panel make the phone stand out. This is a phone that is best used without a case. The curved corners were also very comfortable to hold. All in all, really enjoyed shooting this phone!”

While this phone is elegant and crafted to perfection, it is also extremely tough, being protected from scratches with Corning® Gorilla® Glass that stretches all the way around.

You don’t need to sacrifice of performance either. It’s packed with a 2.2 GHz octa-core Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 630 processor and comes with a TurboPower™ Charger which means hours of power in minutes!

For the music lover, this phone is a boon. With simultaneous connectivity of up to four Bluetooth® audio devices at the same time, you can build your own stereo system without worrying about cables.

The dual rear cameras – a 12MP that lets you focus faster and get great results even on dark, cloudy days, and an 8 MP camera, with wide angle lens makes your most ambitious photos look all the more impressive.

To get your hands on the Moto X4, and experience perfection, click here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Motorola and not by the Scroll editorial team.