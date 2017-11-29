Kulbhushan Jadhav was not given consular access, Pakistan says after he meets his family

Pakistan on Monday went back on its statement from a day earlier that it had granted Kulbhushan Jadhav consular access. After the former Indian Navy officer met his wife and mother in Islamabad, Spokesperson for Pakistan’s Foreign Affairs Ministry Mohammad Faisal said it was a humanitarian meeting and consular access had not been granted.

Citizens of a country are allowed consular access or communication with consular officials of their own country if they are arrested in a foreign land, according to the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations of 1963.

“The Indian diplomat, JP Singh, was present and could see the meeting, but he was not allowed to meet Jadhav,” Faisal said at a press conference. “We extended the meeting by 10 minutes on Jadhav’s request.”

On Sunday, Pakistan had claimed it had granted Jadhav consular access by allowing the deputy high commissioner of India to accompany the women to the meeting. India had disagreed.

This was Jadhav’s first contact with his family since his arrest in March 2016 on charges of espionage and terrorism. Indian Deputy High Commissioner JP Singh accompanied the family on the trip. The meeting lasted less than an hour.

Jadhav was allowed to speak to his mother and wife through a glass wall. Faisal said this was done for “security reasons”. “We had already told them that you will be able to meet them, but a security barrier would be there,” he said.

It was a humanitarian meeting, it was not consular access. The Indian diplomat JP Singh was present and could see the meeting but was not allowed to meet, we extended the meeting by 10 minutes on request of Jadhav:Mohd Faisal,Pak Foreign Ministry Spokesperson #KulbhushanJadhav pic.twitter.com/wJZ4InjROS — ANI (@ANI) December 25, 2017

India and Pakistan arranged the visit after weeks of talks and eight months after Jadhav was sentenced to death. His mother and wife arrived in Islamabad from Dubai in a commercial flight on Monday.

India had moved the International Court of Justice against Pakistan’s verdict in May, after which the court stayed Jadhav’s execution. A final verdict in the case at the ICJ is pending.