Former Indian Naval officer Kulbhushan Jadhav met his mother and wife on Monday at the office of Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, PTI reported, quoting officials from Pakistan.

This is Jadhav’s first contact with his family since his arrest in March 2016 on charges of espionage and terrorism. Indian Deputy High Commissioner JP Singh accompanied the family on the trip.

Spokesperson for Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dr Mohammad Faisal tweeted an image of the two women at the office, saying, “We honour our commitments.” Jadhav, however, was not in the photograph Faisal shared.

Wife & mother of #KulbhushanJadhav meet him at Pakistan Foreign Affairs Ministry in Islamabad: Pak media pic.twitter.com/QqPyiSIK2O — ANI (@ANI) December 25, 2017

The mother and wife of Commander Jadhav sitting comfortably in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs pakistan . We honour our commitments pic.twitter.com/hILiMyp7Zl — Dr Mohammad Faisal (@ForeignOfficePk) December 25, 2017

Jadhav’s mother and wife arrived in Islamabad from Dubai in a commercial flight on Monday. He was brought to the Pakistani Capital for the meeting. The countries arranged the visit after weeks of talks and eight months after his sentencing.

Security was heightened in Islamabad in view of the meeting. Sharp shooters and paramilitary forces were deployed to deal with any security threat, unidentified officials told PTI. “Special security passes have been issued for those visiting the Foreign Office,” they said.

#WATCH: Wife, mother of Kulbhushan Jadhav reach Pakistan Foreign Affairs Ministry in Islamabad along with JP Singh, Deputy High Commissioner pic.twitter.com/Dnp9eUc5je — ANI (@ANI) December 25, 2017

Kulbhushan Jhadav's wife and mother have arrived in Islamabad pic.twitter.com/skSE2u1WD5 — SAMAA TV (@SAMAATV) December 25, 2017

Visuals from outside Pakistan Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Islamabad; Indian national #KulbhushanJadhav's wife and mother to arrive here shortly to meet him pic.twitter.com/v53mwE87wt — ANI (@ANI) December 25, 2017

Media persons and OB vans outside Pakistan Ministry of Foreign Affairs in #Islamabad; Indian national #KulbhushanJadhav's wife and mother to arrive here shortly to meet him pic.twitter.com/f625WwhGvj — ANI (@ANI) December 25, 2017

India had moved the International Court of Justice against the verdict in May, after which the court stayed his execution. A final verdict in the case is pending.

Earlier on Monday, it was reported that Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Khwaja Asif had confirmed that Islamabad had granted India consular access to Jadhav. However, India had downplayed the claim, saying that Singh was only accompanying Jadhav’s family, and it cannot be considered to be “consular access”. PTI reported.

India has demanded consular access to Jadhav under the rules of the Vienna Convention – an international treaty on consular relations between independent states – but Pakistan has rejected the request repeatedly.