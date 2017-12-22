The big news: India says Jadhav meeting was ruse to promote Pakistan’s lies, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: The Army claimed its troops crossed the LoC and killed four Pakistani soldiers, and the US said it had negotiated a $285-million UN budget cut.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Kulbhushan Jadhav spoke to family ‘in an atmosphere of coercion’, says External Affairs Ministry: His appearance also raises questions of his health, MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said.
- Indian Army claims its commandos crossed Line of Control, killed four Pakistani soldiers, says report: The attack was carried out a day after four Indian Army troops were killed in firing by Pakistani forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri.
- US claims it negotiated $285-million cut in United Nations budget for 2018-’19: Ambassador Nikki Haley said Washington will ‘no longer let the generosity of the American people be taken advantage of or remain unchecked’.
- Vijay Rupani sworn in as Gujarat chief minister, 18 others also take oath: BJP leader Nitin Patel became the deputy chief minister.
- Journalists move Bombay High Court against gag order on covering Sohrabuddin case trial: Their petition said the order was ‘bad in law’, ‘illegal’ and a ‘major road block’ for them in discharging their duties.
- Reliance Communication shares boost Sensex and Nifty to new record highs: The BSE index breached the 34,000 mark, and the national bourse ended over 10,500 points.
- Clerics should not create hurdles for triple talaq law, says Muslim women’s personal law board: The organisation’s president accused the All India Muslim Personal Law Board of trying to block the draft legislation before it is discussed in Parliament.
- At least 10 countries may shift their embassies to Jerusalem, claims Israel: Israel’s statement comes days after 129 countries at the UN voted against the United States’ decision to recognise Jerusalem as the capital.
- Doctors in Unnao in Uttar Pradesh medical centre conduct 32 cataract surgeries under torchlight: The state government suspended the medical officer of the district, and is conducting an investigation.
- China and Pakistan plan to include Afghanistan in economic corridor route: India has repeatedly said that the One Belt One Road project, which includes the corridor, does not respect its territorial integrity.