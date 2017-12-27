EDUCATION MATTERS

Centre says 17 state boards have agreed to stop the ‘grace marks’ policy for Class 12 exams

West Bengal, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu are yet to clarify their stand.

by 
Representative Image | HT Photo

Seventeen states, including Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir, Kerala and Uttarakhand, have agreed to discontinue with the marks “moderation” policy in Class 12 board exams, The Indian Express reported, quoting unidentified officials.

According to the policy, students are usually given extra or “grace marks” for attempting tough questions in examinations. However, these inflated scores force colleges to set their cut-off marks at 100%.

School Education Secretary Anil Swarup on October 6 had written to the state boards asking them to avoid “spiking” marks. Heads of state boards have responded saying either they do not resort to “grace marks”, or are willing to reconsider the policy, an unidentified official told The Indian Express. States like West Bengal, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu have not yet responded to the Centre.

On Wednesday, Swarup on Twitter said, “High time this farce relating to irrational ‘spiking’ of marks is stopped. Glad that there is a consensus amongst the states to stop this practice.”

However, the state boards are free to decide whether or not they want to continue with the moderation policy.

In April, the Central Board of Secondary Education had announced to scrap the policy allowing up to 15% extra marks for students attempting difficult questions. However, in May, the Delhi High Court had reversed the decision for the students who appeared in the Class 12 board examinations in 2017.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

This one’s for the last-minute party saviours

This New Year’s Eve, be appreciative of those who make every party night a success.

The run up to New Year’s Eve is spent in a rush of coordinating schedules, upgrading your wardrobe and hunting down the ideal party spots. However, it’s time you also acknowledged the ones that make every New Year’s Eve party a success without much fanfare. They are the last-minute party saviours, who prevent the party from descending into chaos, all by themselves.

Let’s start with the one who makes it all happen in the first place - the friend with all the contacts. He/she is the one you depend on to get you into the guest list, be it an exclusive gig or a sold-out event. It sure is satisfying to walk past snaking lines outside a club even though you were the least prepared with a plan. It’s even more satisfying to do so while looking great, no courtesy to yourself of course. Last-minute panic calls to friends who have a way with serums, styling gels and grooming tools are what keep bad-hair-and-beard-days at bay.

Then there are the adult sitters of the group, whose attempts to keep you hydrated and intermittently fed through the evening always go unappreciated. Their last-minute interventions are what keep that nasty hangover away the next morning, or prevent gross side effects of binge drinking for the rest of the party. Think how much they compromise on fun trying to get a bite into you just as you try to reach out for another drink, or snatch it from you at the right time. Unfairly treated as party poopers, think about how much drama they’ve saved you. Or better yet, ask them about the number of times they’ve snatched your phone from your hand at the right time - in anticipation of yet another embarrassing call, text or e-mail to the ex, boss or landlord. They are the ones who help you keep your reputation, job and apartment the next day.

Play

Then there’s that one person in the group who declines a few drinks and picks up the car keys at the end of the night. But New Year’s Eve is particularly harsh on these last-minute designated drivers, for the party goes on till the wee hours of the next year - from club-hopping across town to midnight street food demands to other spontaneous plans made in the spirit of the night. In the honour of the party spirit that demands no one be left behind, there are more last-minute party saviours waiting, parked just around the corner – Uber’s driver partners who turn up at any hour of the night. Not only do they take the pressure off the designated driver, they also help keep the party momentum going, responsibly. The video above shows how Uber and its driver partners are there for you, so you don’t have to get behind the wheel.

This New Year’s Eve, #LeaveYourKeysBehind. To download the app, click here for Android and here for iOS.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Uber and not by the Scroll editorial team.