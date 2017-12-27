quick reads

The big news: BJP leader Jairam Thakur becomes Himachal Pradesh CM, and nine other top stories

Other headlines: Pakistan said there was ‘something’ in Jadhav’s wife’s shoes, and Anath Kumar Hedge’s Constitution remarks sparked an uproar in the Parliament.

by 
PTI

A look at the headlines right now:

  1. BJP’s Jairam Thakur takes oath as chief minister of Himachal Pradesh: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP President Amit Shah and several Union ministers attended the event.   
  2. There was something in the shoes of Kulbhushan Jadhav’s wife that were confiscated, says Pakistan: Foreign Office spokesperson Mohammad Faisal said she was provided with a spare pair.   
  3. Both Houses of Parliament adjourned till 2 pm as Opposition parties protest: In Lok Sabha, they protested against the way Kulbhushan Jadhav’s family was treated in Pakistan, and in Rajya Sabha, they demanded a minister’s resignation.   
  4. North Karnataka hobbled by bandh over Mahadayi water dispute, protests organised across state: The protesting farmers walked up to the Raj Bhavan and submitted a list of their demands to the governor.   
  5. ‘Submit asset details by January 31 or lose promotions, foreign postings’, Centre tells IAS officers: The Department of Personnel and Training has set up an online module to help the officers file details of their immovable property returns.   
  6. Al-Qaeda commander calls for war on Indian cities, says it is key to victory in Kashmir: In a video released on jihadist forums, Usama Mahmoud said Kolkata, Bangalore and New Delhi should be the main targets.   
  7. Apple faces nine lawsuits after it admits slowing down iPhones with older batteries: A $125 million class action lawsuit filed by two Israelis in Tel Aviv has accused the company of breaching its duty by concealing information from its users.   
  8. Chennai suburban train services affected after two coaches of local train derail at Avadi: The incident occurred at 11.25 pm on Tuesday and no one was hurt as the train was empty, officials said.   
  9. Snow emergency declared in Pennsylvania town after 53 inches of precipitation: The snow buried several cars and homes in Erie, and some residents had to shovel their way out.   
  10. Aung San Suu Kyi avoided discussion on alleged rape of Rohingya women, says report: She instead set up meetings between UN envoy Pramila Patten and government officials who said reports of atrocities were ‘exaggerated and fabricated’.   
We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

This one’s for the last-minute party saviours

This New Year’s Eve, be appreciative of those who make every party night a success.

The run up to New Year’s Eve is spent in a rush of coordinating schedules, upgrading your wardrobe and hunting down the ideal party spots. However, it’s time you also acknowledged the ones that make every New Year’s Eve party a success without much fanfare. They are the last-minute party saviours, who prevent the party from descending into chaos, all by themselves.

Let’s start with the one who makes it all happen in the first place - the friend with all the contacts. He/she is the one you depend on to get you into the guest list, be it an exclusive gig or a sold-out event. It sure is satisfying to walk past snaking lines outside a club even though you were the least prepared with a plan. It’s even more satisfying to do so while looking great, no courtesy to yourself of course. Last-minute panic calls to friends who have a way with serums, styling gels and grooming tools are what keep bad-hair-and-beard-days at bay.

Then there are the adult sitters of the group, whose attempts to keep you hydrated and intermittently fed through the evening always go unappreciated. Their last-minute interventions are what keep that nasty hangover away the next morning, or prevent gross side effects of binge drinking for the rest of the party. Think how much they compromise on fun trying to get a bite into you just as you try to reach out for another drink, or snatch it from you at the right time. Unfairly treated as party poopers, think about how much drama they’ve saved you. Or better yet, ask them about the number of times they’ve snatched your phone from your hand at the right time - in anticipation of yet another embarrassing call, text or e-mail to the ex, boss or landlord. They are the ones who help you keep your reputation, job and apartment the next day.

Play

Then there’s that one person in the group who declines a few drinks and picks up the car keys at the end of the night. But New Year’s Eve is particularly harsh on these last-minute designated drivers, for the party goes on till the wee hours of the next year - from club-hopping across town to midnight street food demands to other spontaneous plans made in the spirit of the night. In the honour of the party spirit that demands no one be left behind, there are more last-minute party saviours waiting, parked just around the corner – Uber’s driver partners who turn up at any hour of the night. Not only do they take the pressure off the designated driver, they also help keep the party momentum going, responsibly. The video above shows how Uber and its driver partners are there for you, so you don’t have to get behind the wheel.

This New Year’s Eve, #LeaveYourKeysBehind. To download the app, click here for Android and here for iOS.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Uber and not by the Scroll editorial team.