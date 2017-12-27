The big news: BJP leader Jairam Thakur becomes Himachal Pradesh CM, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Pakistan said there was ‘something’ in Jadhav’s wife’s shoes, and Anath Kumar Hedge’s Constitution remarks sparked an uproar in the Parliament.
A look at the headlines right now:
- BJP’s Jairam Thakur takes oath as chief minister of Himachal Pradesh: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP President Amit Shah and several Union ministers attended the event.
- There was something in the shoes of Kulbhushan Jadhav’s wife that were confiscated, says Pakistan: Foreign Office spokesperson Mohammad Faisal said she was provided with a spare pair.
- Both Houses of Parliament adjourned till 2 pm as Opposition parties protest: In Lok Sabha, they protested against the way Kulbhushan Jadhav’s family was treated in Pakistan, and in Rajya Sabha, they demanded a minister’s resignation.
- North Karnataka hobbled by bandh over Mahadayi water dispute, protests organised across state: The protesting farmers walked up to the Raj Bhavan and submitted a list of their demands to the governor.
- ‘Submit asset details by January 31 or lose promotions, foreign postings’, Centre tells IAS officers: The Department of Personnel and Training has set up an online module to help the officers file details of their immovable property returns.
- Al-Qaeda commander calls for war on Indian cities, says it is key to victory in Kashmir: In a video released on jihadist forums, Usama Mahmoud said Kolkata, Bangalore and New Delhi should be the main targets.
- Apple faces nine lawsuits after it admits slowing down iPhones with older batteries: A $125 million class action lawsuit filed by two Israelis in Tel Aviv has accused the company of breaching its duty by concealing information from its users.
- Chennai suburban train services affected after two coaches of local train derail at Avadi: The incident occurred at 11.25 pm on Tuesday and no one was hurt as the train was empty, officials said.
- Snow emergency declared in Pennsylvania town after 53 inches of precipitation: The snow buried several cars and homes in Erie, and some residents had to shovel their way out.
- Aung San Suu Kyi avoided discussion on alleged rape of Rohingya women, says report: She instead set up meetings between UN envoy Pramila Patten and government officials who said reports of atrocities were ‘exaggerated and fabricated’.