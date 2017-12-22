The big news: Jaitley’s clarification on Modi’s remarks pacifies Congress, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: A court reduced the charges against accused in the Malegaon blasts case, and Pakistan justified seizing the shoes of Kulbhushan Jadhav’s wife.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Modi didn’t mean to question Manmohan Singh’s integrity, Arun Jaitley clarifies in Rajya Sabha: He made the statement after both Parliament Houses were adjourned as the Congress disrupted proceedings again, demanding an apology from the prime minister.
- NIA court drops organised crime charges against Pragya Thakur, Colonel Purohit in 2008 Malegaon blasts case: The bench said all accused will continue to be out on bail, and all previous bonds and sureties against them still stand.
- There was something in the shoes of Kulbhushan Jadhav’s wife that was confiscated, says Pakistan: Foreign Office Spokesperson Mohammad Faisal said she was given a spare pair.
- CBI arrests its own official, an aide for developing software to dupe IRCTC’s tatkal ticket system: Assistant Programmer Ajay Garg distributed the technology to travel operators, who were then able to procure tatkal tickets, the agency said.
- BJP’s Jairam Thakur takes oath as chief minister of Himachal Pradesh: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP President Amit Shah and several Union ministers attended the event.
- Make sure online biases don’t split society, Obama tells world leaders in interview to Prince Harry: The British royal urged people to look up from their phones and go out into the world if they really want to make a change.
- UP government orders withdrawal of case from 1995 against Chief Minister Adityanath, 12 others: The accused had been booked for violating prohibitory orders in Gorakhpur in 1995 by holding a meeting.
- Nepal rejects India’s offer to re-measure the height of Mount Everest: The country said it does not need help figuring out the impact of the 2015 earthquake on the world’s tallest peak.
- ‘Genuine’ Indians need not worry, says Assam CM Sonowal before release of first citizens’ list: The first draft of the National Register of Citizens will be released on Sunday.
- Unnao doctors conducting surgeries in torchlight shows sorry state of Uttar Pradesh hospitals, says NHRC: The National Human Rights Commission issued a notice to the state government after reports said doctors went ahead with cataract operations despite a power cut.