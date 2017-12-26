The big news: Jaitley says Modi did not question Manmohan Singh’s integrity, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: At least 10 people were injured in an explosion in Russia, and the Noida Police suspended two officers for negligence during Modi’s visit.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Modi didn’t mean to question Manmohan Singh’s integrity, Arun Jaitley clarifies in Rajya Sabha: He made the statement after both Parliament Houses were adjourned as the Congress disrupted proceedings again, demanding an apology from the prime minister.
- 10 injured in an explosion at a supermarket store in Russia’s St Petersburg: No one has claimed responsibility for the blast.
- UP Police suspend two officers for negligence during Narendra Modi’s visit to Noida: The prime minister’s convoy took a different route than the one sanitised for his commute.
- BJP sacks Ghaziabad chief who created a ruckus at a Hindu-Muslim wedding: Ajay Sharma was among the 100 who were booked for disrupting the wedding function, calling it a case of ‘love jihad’.
- Interest rates on small savings deposits, including PPF, cut by 0.2% for next quarter: The move is expected to prompt banks to lower their deposit rates.
- Three men arrested in Delhi for allegedly raping a model on the pretext of helping her secure work: In another case, a 60-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping two minors in Delhi.
- Income Tax officials search six premises in Tamil Nadu linked to Sasikala and her relatives: These searches are a continuation of the ones that were conducted in November, an official said.
- Rajasthan doctors call off strike after 12 days following meeting with government: The medical professionals said that the state has accepted all their demands.
- Top IT firms have formed a cartel to keep entry-level salaries low, says former Infosys board member: Mohandas Pai called the practice ‘ethically and morally wrong’.
- Japanese woman freezes to death after being confined by parents for 15 years: The police arrested the parents after they confessed to holding her captive in a tiny room since she was 16 or 17 years old and only feeding her once a day.