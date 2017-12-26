Kamala Mills fire: Opposition blames corruption in Mumbai civic body, demands CBI probe
Fourteen people were killed and over a dozen injured after a fire broke out at a building in Kamala Mills, Lower Parel.
The Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party criticised the Mumbai civic body and the state government and demanded an investigation into the fire at Lower Parel’s Kamala Mills that killed 14 people early on Friday.
The fire, which first broke out at 1 Above restaurant soon after midnight, spread to other eateries and then to the next building which houses the offices of Times Network – including Times Now, Mirror Now, ET Now and Zoom TV – and TV9 Marathi.
Congress leader Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil said the Central Bureau of Investigation should look into the case, and alleged that corrupt practices in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation were to blame for the fire, PTI reported.
“The civic body is responsible for the fire, so it is inappropriate for the state government to announce a probe headed by the civic chief,” Vikhe Patil said. He said the government was ignoring corruption in the Sena-run BMC to ensure stability of the state government.
Nationalist Congress Party president in Mumbai Sachin Ahir also blamed corruption in the civic body for the deaths
Mumbai Congress chief Sanjay Nirupam said the fire was caused by “clear violation of fire and safety norms”. “In a small area like the Kamala Mills compound, 96 restaurants have come up with zero fire protection. No fire audits have taken place either,” he said. Nirupam said all BMC officials working in the ward should be suspended.
Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee chief Ashok Chavan said the government and the administration had taken no steps to curb irregularities and ensure restaurants follow safety rule.