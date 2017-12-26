Constitution is supreme, everyone must surrender to it: Chief Justice Dipak Misra
The Chief Justice’s comments come days after Bharatiya Janata Party minister Anantkumar Hegde said the Constitution needs to be amended.
The constitution is supreme and every one must “surrender” to it, Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra said on Friday, PTI reported. If not, the country will be “pushed to anarchy”, he said.
“We all are under the constitutional sovereignty and we have to surrender to constitutional supremacy,” Justice Misra said while speaking to members of the All Odisha Lawyers Association. “We have to keep it in mind that all, including legislature, executive and judiciary, are under constitutional sovereignty,” the Chief Justice said.
Misra addressed the lawyers in Odia and cited a verse from the Mahabharata to talk about the law, The Times of India reported. “When Duryodhana asked his mother Gandhari for blessings to win the war, she said ‘Yato Dharma Stato Jaya’, or where there is Dharma, there is victory,” Misra said, adding that the concept of dharma shows “we have to obey the rule of the law”.
