The big news: Rajinikanth announces his entry into politics, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Suspected militants killed one CRPF jawan in Pulwama, and the BMC razed illegal structures at 314 restaurants after the Kamala Mills fire.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Rajinikanth will float his political party for the next Tamil Nadu elections: The actor said his campaign will be ‘free of caste and religion’, and that he aimed to change the current state of Tamil politics.
- One jawan killed after suspected militants enter CRPF camp in Pulwama: Two to three gunmen lobbed a grenade before opening fire on the training camp in Lethapora around 2.10 am.
- BMC demolishes illegal extensions at 314 restaurants in Mumbai, day after Kamala Mills fire kills 14: The pub 1Above, where the blaze is believed to have originated, blamed adjoining eatery Mojo’s Bistro as the ‘preliminary source of the fire’.
- Palestine recalls its ambassador to Pakistan for sharing stage with Hafiz Saeed: India said it told the Palestine government that the presence of its envoy to Islamabad at the Jamaat-ud-Dawa chief’s event was unacceptable.
- ‘Padmavati’ given UA certificate, title likely to change to ‘Padmavat’, claim reports: Is Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s historical finally inching closer to a release?
- Nitin Patel says he is hopeful BJP will resolve Gujarat impasse: The deputy chief minister, who is believed to be unhappy about not getting three important portfolios, is likely to meet Narendra Modi and Amit Shah in Delhi.
- Haryana chief minister says government will order inquiry into death of Kargil war soldier’s widow: Shakuntala Devi’s family said that Tulip Hospital in Sonipat refused to treat her if her Aadhaar card was not submitted.
- Madrassa manager in Lucknow arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting minors: The police were alerted after girls at the institution threw paper slips out of the windows mentioning the sexual abuse.
- United States military to enlist transgender people from January 1: Federal appeals courts had rejected the Donald Trump administration’s request not to allow their recruitment.
- Rahul Gandhi sacks Meghalaya Congress president after five MLAs quit state Assembly, says report: Former Chief Minister DD Lapang has been replaced by state Cabinet minister Celestine Lyngdoh.