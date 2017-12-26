England: Hundreds of vehicles burnt in fire at multi-storey car park in Liverpool
Initial investigation showed an accidental fire inside a vehicle caused other cars to ignite, the police said.
Hundreds of vehicles were destroyed in Liverpool in England on Sunday after a massive fire engulfed a multi-storey parking deck with a capacity of 1,600 vehicles.
Around 1,400 cars, which were inside the parking deck at the time of the fire, were destroyed, reported BBC. The local police have asked owners to contact their insurance companies.
The car park is next to the Echo Arena, which was hosting an international horse show. The show’s evening session on Sunday was cancelled and the horses were evacuated.
Firefighters were trying to bring the situation under control till Monday afternoon, and had rescued two dogs from a vehicle, the local fire department said in a tweet. Nearby buildings were also evacuated.
“Initial investigations indicate that an accidental fire within a vehicle caused other cars to ignite,” the police said, according to The Guardian. “We believe that all vehicles parked in the car park have been destroyed and advise owners to contact their insurance companies.”