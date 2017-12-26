US shouldn’t blame Pakistan for its failure in Afghanistan, Islamabad tells Donald Trump
Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said Islamabad had rendered unmatched sacrifices in the war against terrorism.
Pakistan on Monday warned the United States against the malicious campaign that is being used to trivialise Islamabad’s achievements in the war against terrorism. “The foreign office said allies do not put each other on notice,” the government of Pakistan said in a statement.
Pakistan’s Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said that the US should not blame Pakistan for Washington’s failure in Afghanistan. Pakistan has rendered unmatched sacrifices in the war against terrorism and there is no ambiguity about it, Aurangzeb said.
Pakistan was reacting US President Donald Trump’s statement that America had “foolishly” given Pakistan $33 billion in aid over the last 15 years. He claimed that in return Pakistan had given the US nothing but “lies and deceit”.
Spokesperson for Pakistan Army Major General Asif Ghafoor said that the financial aid that the country had received from the US was a “reimbursement for the support Islamabad gave to the coalition for its fight against al Qaeda”, Pakistan said.
In July 2017, the United States had blocked $350 million (Rs 2,23,433 lakh) in aid to Pakistan for not taking enough action against the Haqqani network. In August, the Trump administration told the US Congress that it was putting on hold $255 million (Rs 1,62,787 lakh) in aid due to Pakistan as part of $1.1 billion sanctioned in 2016.