state news

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis calls for judicial inquiry into clashes at Bhima Koregaon

The chief minister said the CID will investigate the death of a youth during the violence near Pune, which also spread to Mumbai.

by 
Mridula Chari/Scroll.in

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday said the government will request the Supreme Court to conduct a judicial inquiry into the clashes that erupted near Pune during celebrations to commemorate the 200th anniversary of the Battle of Bhima Koregaon.

The Crime Investigation Department of the Maharasthra Police will conduct an inquiry into the death of a youth during the violence, he told reporters. Fadnavis has also sanctioned Rs 10 lakh as compensation for the victim’s family.

Demonstrators from Dalit communities called for a “rasta roko” (road block) protest in Mumbai on Tuesday, and many buses were vandalised in Pune’s Hadapsar and Phursungi areas. Bus services to Ahmednagar and Aurangabad in the state were also suspended.

Some reports said protestors had stopped traffic in many parts of Mumbai, and a number of shops in the neighbourhoods of Powai, Mulund, Mankhurd, Bhandup and Govandi pulled down their shutters in anticipation of violence.

On Monday, individuals with saffron flags had reportedly pelted stones at cars going towards Bhima Koregaon village, where lakhs of people gather every New Year’s Day to commemorate the victory of the English, whose troops comprised mostly of Mahar soldiers, against the Brahmin Peshwa-led Maratha Empire in 1818.

Union minister demands protection for Dalits

Minister of State for Social Justice Ramdas Athawale on Monday demanded police protection for Dalits and asked for additional forces to be deployed in Bhima Koregaon. “Dalit groups visiting Bhima Koregaon village in vehicles were halted at Sanaswadi, a village near Koregaon,” Athawale said in a statement. “Stones were hurled at them. No police force was available for their protection.”

Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar alleged that right-wing forces had instigated the people of Vadhu Budruk. “People have been coming to this place for the last 200 years,” Pawar said. “Nothing of this sort has ever taken place. Since it was the 200th anniversary of a significant event, a larger crowd was expected and hence the administration should have been more careful.”

The former Union minister appealed for peace and urged people not to believe in rumours.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

This one’s for the last-minute party saviours

This New Year’s Eve, be appreciative of those who make every party night a success.

The run up to New Year’s Eve is spent in a rush of coordinating schedules, upgrading your wardrobe and hunting down the ideal party spots. However, it’s time you also acknowledged the ones that make every New Year’s Eve party a success without much fanfare. They are the last-minute party saviours, who prevent the party from descending into chaos, all by themselves.

Let’s start with the one who makes it all happen in the first place - the friend with all the contacts. He/she is the one you depend on to get you into the guest list, be it an exclusive gig or a sold-out event. It sure is satisfying to walk past snaking lines outside a club even though you were the least prepared with a plan. It’s even more satisfying to do so while looking great, no courtesy to yourself of course. Last-minute panic calls to friends who have a way with serums, styling gels and grooming tools are what keep bad-hair-and-beard-days at bay.

Then there are the adult sitters of the group, whose attempts to keep you hydrated and intermittently fed through the evening always go unappreciated. Their last-minute interventions are what keep that nasty hangover away the next morning, or prevent gross side effects of binge drinking for the rest of the party. Think how much they compromise on fun trying to get a bite into you just as you try to reach out for another drink, or snatch it from you at the right time. Unfairly treated as party poopers, think about how much drama they’ve saved you. Or better yet, ask them about the number of times they’ve snatched your phone from your hand at the right time - in anticipation of yet another embarrassing call, text or e-mail to the ex, boss or landlord. They are the ones who help you keep your reputation, job and apartment the next day.

Play

Then there’s that one person in the group who declines a few drinks and picks up the car keys at the end of the night. But New Year’s Eve is particularly harsh on these last-minute designated drivers, for the party goes on till the wee hours of the next year - from club-hopping across town to midnight street food demands to other spontaneous plans made in the spirit of the night. In the honour of the party spirit that demands no one be left behind, there are more last-minute party saviours waiting, parked just around the corner – Uber’s driver partners who turn up at any hour of the night. Not only do they take the pressure off the designated driver, they also help keep the party momentum going, responsibly. The video above shows how Uber and its driver partners are there for you, so you don’t have to get behind the wheel.

This New Year’s Eve, #LeaveYourKeysBehind. To download the app, click here for Android and here for iOS.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Uber and not by the Scroll editorial team.