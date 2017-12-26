Finance Minister Arun Jaitley announces norms on use of electoral bonds for political funding
The Centre will notify the norms today.
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley announced on Tuesday detailed norms for the use of electoral bonds for the funding of political parties. Donors can buy electoral bonds 40 days a year from specified branches of State Bank of India and then use it within two weeks to donate to a political party, Jaitley told the Lok Sabha.
The finance minister had first introduced the concept of electoral bonds in his Union Budget speech in February 2017. He had said the measure would bring “greater transparency and accountability” in political funding.
The government said it would notify the norms of the electoral bonds scheme on Tuesday.
Here’s what Jaitley told the Parliament today:
- Electoral bonds will be interest-free debt instruments like promissory notes, which Indian citizens and organisations can buy from certain SBI branches. The bond will not have the name of the donor.
- One can buy electoral bonds in multiples of Rs 1,000, Rs 10,000, Rs 1 lakh, Rs 10 lakh or Rs 1 crore.
- Bonds will have a life of only 15 days after being bought. Political parties that are registered under the Representation of People Act and got at least 1% votes in the last general or Assembly elections are eligible to receive donations through electoral bonds.
- The bonds can be purchased for 10 days each in January, April, July and October. In years when general elections are scheduled, the bonds will be available for an additional 30 days.