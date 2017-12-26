Mumbai fire

Kamala Mills fire: BMC chief asks deputies to name officials responsible for illegal structures

Ajoy Mehta, who on Tuesday visited the site of the devastating fire, said he had told all deputy municipal commissioners to submit the list within 15 days.

by 
Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation Commissioner Ajoy Mehta | IANS

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation Commissioner Ajoy Mehta has asked his deputies to submit, within 15 days, the names of officials who allowed illegal constructions, the Hindustan Times reported on Tuesday. Mehta on Tuesday visited the site of the fire at a building in Mumbai’s Kamala Mills compound in Lower Parel locality in which 14 people lost their lives.

“I have asked all deputy municipal commissioners to not only name officers, but also professional complainants who have been hand-in-glove with our people to get these illegalities approved,” Mehta told the Hindustan Times. “The report will be made on a case-by-case basis.”

The municipal commissioner said the corporation would make public the name of those who had complained against illegal structures at restaurants in the city. This would help find out the complaints that were made by people who try to make money by repeatedly complaining against an establishment, the daily quoted an unidentified official as saying.

Mehta on Monday had said that he would investigate more than 100 officers and engineers of the municipal corporation for allegedly allowing illegal modifications in bars, pubs and restaurants in their jurisdictions. “We will put a system in place to fix accountability of each officer,” he had said. “We will also probe the roles of officers and engineers who are working at ward-levels in the same capacity for years and allowed errant structures to flourish.”

The municipal corporation on Sunday sealed 30 restaurants in the city’s 24 wards, a day after demolishing illegal structures at 314 eateries and sealing seven of them.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

This one’s for the last-minute party saviours

This New Year’s Eve, be appreciative of those who make every party night a success.

The run up to New Year’s Eve is spent in a rush of coordinating schedules, upgrading your wardrobe and hunting down the ideal party spots. However, it’s time you also acknowledged the ones that make every New Year’s Eve party a success without much fanfare. They are the last-minute party saviours, who prevent the party from descending into chaos, all by themselves.

Let’s start with the one who makes it all happen in the first place - the friend with all the contacts. He/she is the one you depend on to get you into the guest list, be it an exclusive gig or a sold-out event. It sure is satisfying to walk past snaking lines outside a club even though you were the least prepared with a plan. It’s even more satisfying to do so while looking great, no courtesy to yourself of course. Last-minute panic calls to friends who have a way with serums, styling gels and grooming tools are what keep bad-hair-and-beard-days at bay.

Then there are the adult sitters of the group, whose attempts to keep you hydrated and intermittently fed through the evening always go unappreciated. Their last-minute interventions are what keep that nasty hangover away the next morning, or prevent gross side effects of binge drinking for the rest of the party. Think how much they compromise on fun trying to get a bite into you just as you try to reach out for another drink, or snatch it from you at the right time. Unfairly treated as party poopers, think about how much drama they’ve saved you. Or better yet, ask them about the number of times they’ve snatched your phone from your hand at the right time - in anticipation of yet another embarrassing call, text or e-mail to the ex, boss or landlord. They are the ones who help you keep your reputation, job and apartment the next day.

Play

Then there’s that one person in the group who declines a few drinks and picks up the car keys at the end of the night. But New Year’s Eve is particularly harsh on these last-minute designated drivers, for the party goes on till the wee hours of the next year - from club-hopping across town to midnight street food demands to other spontaneous plans made in the spirit of the night. In the honour of the party spirit that demands no one be left behind, there are more last-minute party saviours waiting, parked just around the corner – Uber’s driver partners who turn up at any hour of the night. Not only do they take the pressure off the designated driver, they also help keep the party momentum going, responsibly. The video above shows how Uber and its driver partners are there for you, so you don’t have to get behind the wheel.

This New Year’s Eve, #LeaveYourKeysBehind. To download the app, click here for Android and here for iOS.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Uber and not by the Scroll editorial team.