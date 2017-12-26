Kamala Mills fire: BMC seals 30 restaurants in Mumbai on Day 2 of demolition drive
The civic body inspected 615 hotels and restaurants and took action against 355 of them.
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Sunday sealed 30 restaurants in the city’s 24 wards, a day after demolishing illegal structures at 314 eateries and sealing seven of them. It carried out the demolition drive after 14 people died in a massive fire on Friday at restaurants in Kamala Mills in Lower Parel.
The civic body inspected 615 hotels and restaurants and took action against 355 of them, The Hindu reported.
Among the restaurants sealed, 22 were in L Ward, which covers the areas of Asalpha, Sakinaka and Kurla. The BMC found violations at the Otters Club in Bandra West and Khar Gymkhana. It also sealed Acres Club in Chembur and continues to tear down extensions at gaming arcade Smaaash in Kamala Mills in Lower Parel.
Restaurateurs said the civic body took action without any notice. Most of them claimed they had renovated their eateries in the past eight months with the necessary permissions.
However, Assistant Municipal Commissioner (R-North) Sandhya Nandedkar told The Hindu that they took action only after informing establishments to not use their rooftops for commercial purposes. “There was no need to give special notices to all, as it was clearly mentioned after the Kamala Mills fire that restaurants have to close their rooftops,” he added.
On Sunday, the Mumbai Police arrested two men and booked one person for allegedly protecting the accused owners of the restaurant where a fire is believed to have started. The three are relatives of the owners of 1Above restaurant.