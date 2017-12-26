Live state news

Mumbai Dalit protests: Five injured, police detain at least 100, traffic affected

Babasaheb Ambedkar’s grandson Prakash Ambedkar had called for a statewide strike on Wednesday.

RPI activists during a protest in Thane following clashes between Dalit and Maratha groups in Bhima Koregaon near Pune on Tuesday. | PTI

At least one civilian and four police officers were injured after demonstrators from Dalit communities in Mumbai called for a ‘rasta roko’ (road block) protest on Tuesday. Unrest in Mumbai began a day after a man was killed in clashes during celebrations to commemorate the 200th anniversary of the Battle of Bhima Koregaon near Pune in Maharashtra.

The protestors stopped traffic on the Sion-Panvel highway near Chembur. They also held demonstrations at Amar Mahal Junction in Chembur and damaged the entrance to the Shiv Sena office.

6.00 pm: The Mumbai Police have diverted traffic at several locations in the city.

5.55 pm: Prakash Ambedkar, the grandson of Babasaheb Ambedkar, denies there was any tension between Maratha and Dalit communities, says the Sambhaji Brigade organised the protest on Monday in Bhima Koregaon, The Times of India reported. However, he adds that 250 organisations, as well as the Maharashtra Left Front, had lent support to Wednesday’s strike.

5.30 pm: The Mumbai Police say they have detained at least 100 people from different parts of the city.

5.10 pm: The protests had affected local train services between Chembur and Govandi on the Harbour line in the morning. However, railway authorities have now started special trains between Chattrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Kurla and Mankhurd.

5.00 pm: The Mumbai Police have clarified that prohibitory orders under Section 144 had not been imposed in Chembur or other eastern suburbs.

4.43 pm: Prakash Ambedkar, the grandson of Babasaheb Ambedkar, has called for a strike across Maharashtra on Wednesday, The Times of India reported. The Republican Party of India has decided to stage dharnas outside all police stations in Mumbai.

4.30 pm: Gujarat MLA and Dalit leader Jignesh Mevani is likely to visit Mumbai on Wednesday, Times Now reported.

3.55 pm: Schools and colleges in several parts of Mumbai were closed after the protests began.

