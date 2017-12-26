Rajya Sabha completes all Zero Hour, Question Hour business for the first time in 15 years
‘The Rajya Sabha today made history,’ said Chairperson Venkaiah Naidu.
Rajya Sabha Chairperson Venkaiah Naidu praised the members of the Upper House on Tuesday as they were able to complete all the business listed on the agenda of the Question Hour and Zero Hour for the first time in 15 years.
In the Question Hour, the Rajya Sabha took up all the 15 listed starred questions. During the highly productive Zero Hour, 18 members spoke, and all special mentions on the agenda were discussed.
“The Rajya Sabha today made a history,” Naidu said. “For the first time, all Zero Hour submissions, all Special Mentions were fully completed.”
This feat was last achieved in 2002 when all the listed starred questions were taken up during the Question Hour during a session, according to the Rajya Sabha TV Bureau.
“Your cooperation is good, so my operation was very smooth...that’s why the House was able to set this record,” Naidu said, adding that he hoped the members would not waste time in the future too.
Earlier during the ongoing Winter Session of the Parliament, Naidu came down heavily on the Opposition as it repeatedly disrupted the House, forcing adjournments.