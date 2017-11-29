Uproar in Parliament over Bhima Koregaon violence, Rajya Sabha adjourned till 3 pm

The Rajya Sabha was adjourned till 3 pm on Wednesday as lawmakers raised questions about the law and order situation in Maharashtra after the Bhima Koregaon clashes. Congress MP Rajni Patil and Samajwadi Party legislator Naresh Agarwal moved the adjournment motion in the Upper House under Rule 267.

Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge raised the matter in the Lok Sabha. He asked the government about the people who pelted stones at Dalits travelling to Bhima Koregaon. Kharge accused Hindutva activists and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh of instigating the violence and called for an investigation by a Supreme Court judge. “The Prime Minister should also give a statement, he cannot stay mum,” the Congress leader said. “He is a mauni baba on such issues.” The Lok Sabha has been adjourned till Thursday.

The disruption in proceedings in the Rajya Sabha occurred on a day the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2017, is scheduled to be taken up by the House. The BJP Parliamentary Party, meanwhile, met to discuss its strategy to ensure the passage of the triple talaq bill. The meeting was attended by Narendra Modi.

The Constitution 123rd Amendment Bill, which will provide the Other Backward Classes Commission constitutional status, and the triple talaq bill were discussed at the meeting, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananthkumar was quoted as saying by News 18.