EYE ON PARLIAMENT

Uproar in Parliament over Bhima Koregaon violence, Rajya Sabha adjourned till 3 pm

Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge called for an investigation by a Supreme Court judge and asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make a statement.

by 

The Rajya Sabha was adjourned till 3 pm on Wednesday as lawmakers raised questions about the law and order situation in Maharashtra after the Bhima Koregaon clashes. Congress MP Rajni Patil and Samajwadi Party legislator Naresh Agarwal moved the adjournment motion in the Upper House under Rule 267.

Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge raised the matter in the Lok Sabha. He asked the government about the people who pelted stones at Dalits travelling to Bhima Koregaon. Kharge accused Hindutva activists and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh of instigating the violence and called for an investigation by a Supreme Court judge. “The Prime Minister should also give a statement, he cannot stay mum,” the Congress leader said. “He is a mauni baba on such issues.” The Lok Sabha has been adjourned till Thursday.

The disruption in proceedings in the Rajya Sabha occurred on a day the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2017, is scheduled to be taken up by the House. The BJP Parliamentary Party, meanwhile, met to discuss its strategy to ensure the passage of the triple talaq bill. The meeting was attended by Narendra Modi.

The Constitution 123rd Amendment Bill, which will provide the Other Backward Classes Commission constitutional status, and the triple talaq bill were discussed at the meeting, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananthkumar was quoted as saying by News 18.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

A phone so stunning that it deserves its own photoshoot

Presenting the Moto X4, crafted to perfection.

Gaurav Sawn Photography

Precision-crafted glass and metal design, an anodised aluminium frame, easy to hold and featuring beautiful contours, the Moto X4 is crafted to perfection indeed.

With the distinctive placement of the rear cameras, this phone makes a great subject for a photographic series.

Gaurav Sawn Photography
Gaurav Sawn Photography

The light reveals the fluidity of its body; curves that fit perfectly in the contours of a palm.

Gaurav Sawn Photography
Gaurav Sawn Photography

Reclining on a bed of satin, the glass-encased phone blends into the folds of the luxurious fabric.

The slimness, seamlessness and solidity of the phone make for a great profile shot.

A stunning design which is IP68 rated water-resistant too, it is as beautiful as it is strong.

We partnered with photographer Gaurav Sawn to create this series. Says Gaurav, “The glass sandwich design looks extremely good and the reflections on the back panel make the phone stand out. This is a phone that is best used without a case. The curved corners were also very comfortable to hold. All in all, really enjoyed shooting this phone!”

While this phone is elegant and crafted to perfection, it is also extremely tough, being protected from scratches with Corning® Gorilla® Glass that stretches all the way around.

You don’t need to sacrifice of performance either. It’s packed with a 2.2 GHz octa-core Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 630 processor and comes with a TurboPower™ Charger which means hours of power in minutes!

For the music lover, this phone is a boon. With simultaneous connectivity of up to four Bluetooth® audio devices at the same time, you can build your own stereo system without worrying about cables.

The dual rear cameras – a 12MP that lets you focus faster and get great results even on dark, cloudy days, and an 8 MP camera, with wide angle lens makes your most ambitious photos look all the more impressive.

To get your hands on the Moto X4, and experience perfection, click here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Motorola and not by the Scroll editorial team.