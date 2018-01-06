Rajya Sabha Chairperson Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday referred a privilege motion against Congress President Rahul Gandhi to the Lok Sabha for consideration.

The Bharatiya Janata Party had moved the privilege motion last week, alleging that Gandhi had mocked Finance Minister Arun Jaitley in a tweet.

Naidu acknowledged prima facie the allegation in the privilege notice, Rajya Sabha TV reported, but he sent it to Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan as the Congress president is a member of the Lower House.

Bhupender Yadav, the BJP MP who had moved the privilege motion on December 28, had asked Naidu for the status of the notice on Friday, the last day of the Winter Session. In response, Naidu had said he would make a “necessary decision” at the earliest, PTI reported.

In a tweet on December 27, Gandhi had addressed the finance minister as “Mr Jaitlie” in a post on Twitter. Yadav moved the privilege motion the next day, accusing the Congress president of “mala fide intentions to defame the House”.