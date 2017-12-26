BJP moves privilege motion against Rahul Gandhi in Rajya Sabha for ‘Mr Jaitlie’ tweet
The Congress president made an allegedly mocking remark after Arun Jaitley clarified Narendra Modi’s comments on Manmohan Singh.
The Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday moved a privilege motion in the Rajya Sabha against Congress President Rahul Gandhi for allegedly mocking Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, IANS reported.
Jaitley on Wednesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not intend to question the integrity of his predecessor Manmohan Singh when he raised doubts about Congress leaders meeting officials from Pakistan before the elections in Gujarat.
The Congress president later put up a video of Modi’s statement and said Jaitley had reminded India that the prime minister never means what he says. In the tweet, Gandhi addressed the senior BJP leader as “Mr Jaitlie”.
“The members of this House have dignity,” Bhupendra Yadav told Rajya Sabha Chairperson Venkaiah Naidu. “The name of Leader of the House Arun Jaitley has been intentionally published by the Congress president with malafide intentions to defame this House.”
He said there are “precedents such as that of NC Chatterjee in 1954” and requested Naidu to issue a notice to Gandhi under Rule 187, as per which a Parliament member may raise a question involving a breach of privilege by another. Naidu said that he would examine the motion and make an appropriate decision.