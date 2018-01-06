A Gurugram court has reserved till Monday its verdict on the bail application of the 16-year-old boy accused in the murder of a Class 2 student at Gurugram’s Ryan International School in September 2017. The boy’s counsel had filed an appeal against the Juvenile Justice Board’s decision to reject bail for him on December 15.

The counsel for the murdered boy, the accused and the Central Bureau of Investigation presented their arguments in the court on Saturday, PTI reported. In the last hearing on December 22, the CBI had opposed the bail petition.

The accused’s counsel claimed that the CBI had not filed a chargesheet within a month, as is prescribed under the juvenile justice law. The agency, however, argued that the period for filing a chargesheet was 90 days as “circumstances changed” after the Juvenile Justice Board ruled that the accused would be tried as an adult in this case.

On September 8, the Class 2 student was found with his throat slit inside a washroom of the Gurugram school. The autopsy revealed that injuries on the boy’s neck, inflicted by a sharp-edged weapon, were the cause of death. The Gurugram Police initially arrested a bus conductor, but the CBI detained the 16-year-old student for the crime on November 8.