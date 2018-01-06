A massive fire broke out at Cinevista studio in in Mumbai’s Kanjurmarg area at around 8 pm on Saturday.

The fire was confined to the ground floor and all those present, including actors and crew members shooting for two television serials at the studio, were immediately evacuated.

No injuries or casualties have been reported.

The fire department said it received a call at 8:07 pm and fire engines reached the spot at 8:25 pm.

A short circuit at a power generation unit in the studio set off the blaze that was described as a level three fire, which calls for immediate evacuation with access limited only to firefighters.

This is the third serious incident in Mumbai in less than two weeks.

On December 28, 14 people were killed and over a dozen injured after a fire broke out at a building in the city’s Kamala Mills compound in Lower Parel locality.

On January 3, four people, were killed and five injured after a fire broke out in a residential building in Mumbai’s Andheri (East).