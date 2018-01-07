A vendor who was brutally attacked after Bajrang Dal activist Deepak Rao’s murder on January 3 succumbed to his injuries at a private hospital in Mangaluru on Sunday. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah (pictured above) announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh for Abdul Basheer’s family, ANI reported.

Four people had attacked Basheer on Wednesday at Kottara Chowki when he was returning home from his eatery. Basheer was allegedly attacked to avenge the murder of Rao. The accused, who claimed to be associated with a right-wing outfit, were arrested.

Earlier, four men were arrested for killing Rao in a Dakshina Kannada town near Mangaluru. He was riding his bike in the Katipalla town when the four men stopped him and hacked him to death. His murder sparked tension in the region. Schools and shops in the area were shut down.

Basheer, 47, used to work in the Gulf till 2017. He is survived by his wife and four sons, reported The New Indian Express.

The police said that there was no permission granted to hold a funeral procession for Basheer, but that his burial will be held around 7 pm, reported The Times of India. Meanwhile, the state government deployed additional forces to maintain law and order as the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Bajrang Dal called for a shutdown on Sunday in protest against Rao’s murder.