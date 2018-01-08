Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday launched the country’s first common mobility card – a single prepaid card that commuters can use on the Delhi Metro and public buses, the Hindustan Times reported.

Kejriwal boarded a Delhi Transport Corporation bus to inaugurate the card, News18 reported.

During the trial period, commuters can use their metro smart cards on 200 public buses and 50 cluster buses, IANS reported.

When commuters tap their metro cards on the Electronic Ticketing Machine on buses, a ticket will be generated, which will also show the balance left in the Metro card. The money from the commuters’ cards will go to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, which will then transfer it to the Delhi government.

The government plans to extend the facility to all public buses by March, the Hindustan Times reported.

“Today is a very important day for the city of Delhi and its people,” Kejriwal said after the launch, according to News18. “This common mobility card can be used in any mode of transport in Delhi that has an electronic ticketing system,” he said.

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said that once the trial period is over, the government will design new cards with both DMRC and Delhi government logos on them.

London, Singapore and Hong Kong also have similar integrated ticketing systems for public transport.