A 12-year-old girl in Jharkhand’s Koderma – a district declared free of open defecation in 2017 – was attacked and killed by dogs when she stepped out of her house to relieve herself on Sunday morning, The Indian Express reported.

While the police said they were treating the case as an accident, Markacho Block Development Officer Gyanmani Ekka said they will look into why the girl’s family did not have a toilet inside their house. “The family’s name was not listed in the baseline survey of 2011, based on which toilets were constructed,” The Indian Express quoted Ekka as saying.

The officer said the family may have been left out of the survey as they had a “pucca” house and only “poor people with kutcha houses were included in the baseline survey”. Ekka said the government had fulfilled its target under the baseline survey.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das promised her family a compensation of Rs 1 lakh.