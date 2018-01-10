An earthquake of magnitude 7.6 struck the Caribbean on Tuesday, the United States Geological Survey said. The quake hit 44 km east of the Great Swan Island in Honduras.

It rattled windows in the Honduran capital of Tegucigalpa, but no damage was reported. The Mexican state of Quintana Roo, north of Honduras, also felt the tremors, Reuters quoted Mexico’s civil protection director as saying.

M 7.6 - 44km E of Great Swan Island, Honduras. EQ summary and tsunami advisories here: https://t.co/HF2vAw1T7h pic.twitter.com/1IebcViW4J — USGS (@USGS) January 10, 2018

The earthquake struck at a depth of only 10 km, which may have amplified its effect. The authorities warned that tsunami waves may be possible within 1,000 km of the epicentre and issued warnings for Puerto Rico, the US Virgin Islands and along the coasts of Jamaica, Cuba, Honduras, Mexico and Belize.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre said waves up to 3.3 feet are possible, ABC reported. Edmond Castro, the minister in Belize in charge of emergency management, urged people living in low-lying coastal areas and islands to stay alert for potentially dangerous waves.