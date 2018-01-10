The Supreme Court on Wednesday asked the Centre to respond to a plea filed by the wife of murdered scholar MM Kalburgi. She has demanded that a Special Investigation Team look into her husband’s murder, ANI reported.

The court also sought a response from the National Investigating Agency and Central Bureau of Investigation, PTI reported. They need to submit a response within six weeks, the bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra said.

In her petition, Uma Devi Kalburgi said no agency had carried out a substantial investigation into the case of her husband’s murder in 2015. She also claimed that the murders of Kalburgi and Maharashtra-based rationalist Narendra Dabholkar had similar patterns.

Kalburgi was a former vice chancellor of Kannada University and was known for being a progressive voice who was openly critical of superstitions in Hinduism. Hindutva groups often accused him of hurting religious sentiments. Two unidentified gunmen shot him dead at his house in Dharwad in Karnataka on August 30, 2015.