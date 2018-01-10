Popular messaging service WhatsApp has introduced a new feature in its beta, or testing version, that will let users switch from voice to video calls instantly, WABetainfo.com reported. The website examines upcoming WhatsApp updates.

The feature, if rolled out, will be compatible on smartphones with the Android 6.0 or higher versions. The switch button appears when the user is in the middle of a WhatsApp voice call. Tapping it will ask the second user if they want to switch from voice to video.

WhatsApp introduced several new features in 2017, including one that lets users delete messages that have already been sent, and another that lets users share their locations in real time.

WhatsApp is competing with other smartphone video call apps such as Skype, Apple’s FaceTime and Google Duo.