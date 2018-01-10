The big news: Cabinet eases FDI norms for Air India, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Akhilesh Yadav said he is not considering an alliance with Congress for now, and the Tamil Nadu CM proposed increasing MLA’s salaries.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Cabinet relaxes norms for foreign investment in single brand retail, construction and Air India: The new rules will allow foreign airlines to invest up to 49% in Air India without requiring a government nod, helping speed up its privatisation process.
- Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav rules out possibility of alliance with Congress ‘for now’: The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said they was open to ‘friendships’ with like-minded parties.
- Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami tables bill proposing rise in MLAs’ salary in state Assembly: Transport unions demand to speak to the chief minister as their strike enters seventh day.
- Police arrest 13 more people for Bhima Koregaon clashes in Maharashtra, 43 in custody so far: Those taken in include people from both the Maratha and Dalit communities.
- India’s GDP to pick up from this year, says World Bank as it pegs 7.3% growth in 2018: In comparison to China’s slowing economy, India’s will gradually accelerate hereon, it said in a new report.
- Jet Airways employee arrested for carrying undeclared cash may have been part of hawala syndicate: Officials of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence said the woman had admitted to smuggling foreign currency before.
- Two Dalit men tonsured in Uttar Pradesh, beaten up in Ballia for stealing stray calves: The duo was arrested as they confessed to the theft, and the police booked 15 unidentified people for assault.
- Bad loans in the farm sector rose over 23% in 2017, shows RBI data: Non-performing assets in the agriculture sector increased from Rs 48,800 crore in 2016 to Rs 60,200 crore in 2017.
- Death by hanging most viable method of execution, Centre tells Supreme Court: The government said giving convicts on a death row lethal injections was ‘not workable’.
- Direct tax collection rose 18.2% between April and December, says tax authority: The government collected Rs 6.56 lakh crore in direct taxes, which is 67% of the budgeted collection of Rs 9.8 lakh crore.