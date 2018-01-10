A look at the headlines right now:

Cabinet relaxes norms for foreign investment in single brand retail, construction and Air India: The new rules will allow foreign airlines to invest up to 49% in Air India without requiring a government nod, helping speed up its privatisation process. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav rules out possibility of alliance with Congress ‘for now’: The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said they was open to ‘friendships’ with like-minded parties. Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami tables bill proposing rise in MLAs’ salary in state Assembly: Transport unions demand to speak to the chief minister as their strike enters seventh day. Police arrest 13 more people for Bhima Koregaon clashes in Maharashtra, 43 in custody so far: Those taken in include people from both the Maratha and Dalit communities. India’s GDP to pick up from this year, says World Bank as it pegs 7.3% growth in 2018: In comparison to China’s slowing economy, India’s will gradually accelerate hereon, it said in a new report. Jet Airways employee arrested for carrying undeclared cash may have been part of hawala syndicate: Officials of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence said the woman had admitted to smuggling foreign currency before. Two Dalit men tonsured in Uttar Pradesh, beaten up in Ballia for stealing stray calves: The duo was arrested as they confessed to the theft, and the police booked 15 unidentified people for assault. Bad loans in the farm sector rose over 23% in 2017, shows RBI data: Non-performing assets in the agriculture sector increased from Rs 48,800 crore in 2016 to Rs 60,200 crore in 2017. Death by hanging most viable method of execution, Centre tells Supreme Court: The government said giving convicts on a death row lethal injections was ‘not workable’. Direct tax collection rose 18.2% between April and December, says tax authority: The government collected Rs 6.56 lakh crore in direct taxes, which is 67% of the budgeted collection of Rs 9.8 lakh crore.